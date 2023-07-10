Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Full Closures

The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster. The closures are necessary to perform pavement replacement work that will extend the life of the existing lanes by a minimum of 40 years and improve ride quality.

Currently, construction work is Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Friday through Saturday, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to minimize traffic impacts.

Closures are as follows:

Monday, July 10 – Friday, July 14

Southbound SR-14:

– Lane Replacement between Avenue N and Palmdale Boulevard

– Pavement grinding work will be on-going on Northbound SR-14

Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and grinding associated with construction activities. Detour signs will be posted. This is a full freeway closure, connectors and onramps will be affected. Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to use alternate routes. Real time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

The project cost is estimated at $164 million. Atkinson Construction of Irvine is the contractor.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Move Over.”

