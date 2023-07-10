Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Full Closures

The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster. The closures are necessary to perform pavement replacement work that will extend the life of the existing lanes by a minimum of 40 years and improve ride quality.
Currently, construction work is Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Friday through Saturday, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to minimize traffic impacts.
Closures are as follows:
Monday, July 10 – Friday, July 14
Southbound SR-14:
– Lane Replacement between Avenue N and Palmdale Boulevard
– Pavement grinding work will be on-going on Northbound SR-14
Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and grinding associated with construction activities. Detour signs will be posted. This is a full freeway closure, connectors and onramps will be affected. Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to use alternate routes. Real time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
The project cost is estimated at $164 million. Atkinson Construction of Irvine is the contractor.
Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Move Over.”
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated the recent signing of the 2023–24 state budget bill and Monday's signing of the associated trailer bills, noting the degree to which new and continued funding reflects the priorities he has championed for public education since taking office.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recently announced that PetSmart LLC has been ordered to pay $1.46 million to settle a lawsuit that alleges the company overcharged customers for items it listed in advertisements.
California State University, Northridge head softball coach Charlotte Morgan has announced the signing of Mackenzie Kila to a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career with the Matadors.
Raise a glass with Princess Cruises for its wine program. All main dining rooms across the fleet of 15 ships have once again been honored with an Award of Excellence in Wine Spectator’s 2023 Restaurant Awards, more than any other cruise line.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
A mini dachshund named Oakley McQueen Vanderhorst will be the lone pup representing Santa Clarita at the 26th running of the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals at Los Alamitos Race Course on Saturday, July 15.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — A bill focusing on what books local school boards could remove from their shelves drew impassioned debate from both sides of the issue at a Wednesday hearing of the state Senate Education Committee.
SACRAMENTO - Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced Thursday that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed her first bill, Assembly Bill 751 Elder and Adult Abuse Reporting, aimed at protecting the safety and well-being of California's senior and disabled communities.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took another step in keeping the County’s most vulnerable residents housed by approving the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s acceptance of the Community Care Expansion Preservation Capital Projects Grant Program from the State, a grant program that will fund physical rehabilitation improvements for adult residential facilities, residential care facilities for the elderly and residential care facilities for the chronically ill located within the County.
