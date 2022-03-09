Caltrans Ask Public Input For Pedestrian, Cyclist Draft Plan

Caltrans is looking for public input on its draft Active Transportation Plan, which identifies locations for bicycle and pedestrian improvements on the state highway system across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“Today we must plan and build a transportation system that incorporates alternative means of transportation and that also considers equity,” said Caltrans District 7 Director Tony Tavares. “Public input on our Active Transportation Plan is crucial to the development of safe pedestrian, bicycle and public transit facilities on our highways.”

The public draft is the culmination of the data analysis of existing conditions, along with localized map-based survey responses from the public in spring 2021. This data informs Caltrans of locations where Complete Streets improvements are needed for bicyclists, pedestrians and public transit users, allowing Caltrans to evaluate these locations in developing future highway projects.

Caltrans wants to align the State’s bicycle and pedestrian network with the needs of local communities, with an emphasis on improving social equity, reconnecting communities and improving access for all modes of transportation, including people who walk and bicycle. Caltrans will be actively engaging with partners and community members in areas where historic transportation decisions may have created barriers to adequate transportation.

To view and comment on the draft Plan Summary Report and Story Map, visit the plan website.

For more information about the Caltrans Active Transportation Plans, visit its website.

