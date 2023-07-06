header image

July 6
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
Caltrans District 7 Names Gloria Roberts New Director
| Thursday, Jul 6, 2023

Gloria RobertsThe California Department of Transportation has announced that Gloria Roberts has been appointed the District 7 director where she will oversee the freeway and highway system in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and a staff of 2,800 who maintain, design, construct, preserve and plan the system and administer programs supporting it.

As the acting District 7 director since 2022, Roberts has been a leader in change management and strategic planning. She combines her passion for equity with sound business acumen to leverage a holistic approach to advancing transportation programs and projects which has accelerated the ability of District 7 to become more responsive to the needs of the communities within Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“Gloria has been instrumental in driving cultural change to embrace people, engagement, and partnerships,” said Tony Tavares, Caltrans director. “Her strategic visionary abilities, along with her commitment to safety, modality, strong local partnerships, and stakeholder engagement have created an environment where equity, creative thinking, and innovation are key to making transportation decisions for all Californians.”

Roberts has served in a variety of Caltrans district and headquarters executive leadership roles including business services manager, chief of public information and governmental affairs, deputy district director of administration, acting EEO (Equal Employment Opportunity) program manager, acting division chief of safety and management services and chief deputy district director. In each of these roles, Roberts successfully led strategic planning initiatives that improved organizational excellence, business efficiencies, and safety and health. She began her career in the private sector in the healthcare, hospitality, and logistics industries.

“I’m excited to contribute to solutions that will improve transportation innovation, efficiency, equity, and community engagement in partnership with other transportation leaders,” said Roberts. “My experience will help me lead us into solutions that will enhance safety for all users of our multimodal transportation network in Southern California.”

Roberts will oversee transportation systems in a dynamic region that boasts 25 percent of California’s population, an annual construction program of more than $2 billion and some of the most innovative solutions to help move people and goods through southern California, and throughout the rest of the world. As District 7 Director, Roberts also will help lead progress in preparations for Los Angeles as a host city for the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Roberts received her Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University and her MBA from UC Davis.

###

District 7 boasts more than 42 freeways and highways with 1,173 freeway and highway miles in Los Angeles County and 300 miles in Ventura County. On average, 111 million vehicle miles are traveled daily on District 7 freeways, equivalent to over 4,400 global trips. District 7 also has nearly 2,800 employees, with the largest workforce in construction and maintenance, and others in the administration, environmental, design, program/project management, planning, traffic operations, external affairs and right of way divisions.
SCVNews.com
