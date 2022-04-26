Caltrans to Close Multiple I-210 Ramps in San Fernando Valley for 45 Days

The California Department of Transportation announces long-term closures of multiple westbound Interstate 210 on and off-ramps in Lake View Terrace and Sylmar for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Crews will be closing the following ramps on westbound I-210 for up to 45 days:

Foothill Boulevard/Osborne Street on and off-ramps beginning Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Maclay Street on and off-ramps beginning Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Additionally, crews will be reopening the Wheatland Avenue ramps on Tuesday, April 26 after undergoing a long-term closure in March. The closure of the ramps will allow provide additional room for crews to pave the far-right lane. Motorists are advised to use as an alternate route during the closure duration. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Drivers are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination.

The work on I-210 is part of a $135.5 million project replacing all lanes of I-210 with new pavement from Wheatland Avenue to I-5. This project is funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Overhead sign structures, traffic loop detectors, center median barrier, and the guardrail system are also being upgraded by this project.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...