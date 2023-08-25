Canyons Football Season Passes Available Now

Cougars football fans can now purchase season tickets to all regular season home games through the College of the Canyons Athletic Department’s electronic ticketing service provided by HomeTown Ticketing.

Season ticket passes for all five Canyons football regular season are now available online and will remain on sale through Sept. 7.Season ticket passes are $40 for adults and $20 for youth under 12 and seniors over 65.

For those wishing to support COC Cougar Football a Cougar Club Booster Family Membership package is a available. The $253 package helps to support the COC Football Program and includes:

2 – Adult Season Tickets.

Up to 4 – Child (12 & Under) Season Tickets.

1 – Parking Pass for Cougar Club Reserved Parking Near the Front of the Stadium.

A Reserved Seating Area at the 50 Yard Line for the scrimmage and all home games.

2 – Adult Cotton T-Shirts.

Badges with COC Football Lanyards (These will be used as your ticket to the game as well as access to the reserved seating area) for the whole family.

Up to 6 (one for each family member) – “This I Promise” Cougar Football Wristbands.

Canyons will open the season on the road before returning home to host Fullerton College at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9. The full 2023 home schedule is included below (all times subject to change):

1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Fullerton College

4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Palomar College

5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Antelope Valley College (Homecoming Celebration)

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Allan Hancock College

4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Ventura College (Veteran’s Day Celebration)

General admission tickets to all Cougars football games are $10. Kids under 12 and seniors over 65 are $5.

Individual game tickets will continue to be available online in the days leading up to that week’s home contest. Electronic tickets can also be purchased at Cougar Stadium on game day.

Can’t make it to the next game?

All Canyons football home games will be live streamed to fans via YouTube on the Cougars Sports Network through a broadcast partnership with SoCalCollegeSports.com.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting www.COCathletics.com and following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube at @COCathletics.

