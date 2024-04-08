Twenty-Nine Cougars Named to SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director.

The College of the Canyons football program had 29 players named to the 2023 Southern California Football Association Scholar-Athlete Team, by far the most of any school in the region.

To be eligible for inclusion on the SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team players must participate on their respective school’s football team for two seasons, while successfully completing a minimum of 36 units. At least 27 units must be in academic courses (non-PE or collegiate sport activity). Scholar-Athlete team honorees must also achieve a GPA of at least 3.0.

“We could not be prouder of our SCFA Scholar-Athlete honorees,” said COC head coach Ted Iacenda. “These young men have dedicated hours of hard work to their studies and understand that the true purpose of College of the Canyons football is for student-athletes to pursue both their academic and athletic goals.”

The 29 honorees produced by COC tops the class of 24 Cougar players who earned Scholar-Athlete honors in 2022.

Representing Canyons on the 2023 SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team are:

– Oscar Adolfsson, Offensive Line — 4.0

– Kayode Agbalaya, Defensive Back — 3.6

– Jeremiah Alemayehu, Linebacker — 3.4

– Bennet Boedeker, Tight End — 4.0

– Jacob Cipperley, Defensive Back — 3.3

– Joshua Clark, Wide Receiver — 3.09

– Bryce Dickson, Quarterback — 3.8

– Emery Floyd, Quarterback — 3.01

– Cameron Fouts, Quarterback — 3.77

– Timothy Jackson, Defensive Back — 3.3

– Tony Johnson, Punter/Kicker — 3.3

– Gary Johnson, Linebacker — 3.44

– Mario Kljajic, Defensive Line — 3.3

– Dumelia Knox, Offensive Line — 3.2

– Linus Lindberg, Offensive Line — 3.8

– Carlos Meza, Linebacker — 3.09

– Jacob Montes, Defensive Back — 3.1

– Matias Ortiz, Defensive Line — 3.5

– Mausa Palu, Offensive Line — 3.5

– Joshua Lopez, Linebacker — 3.1

– Lyndon Ravare, Wide Receiver — 3.2

– Cairo Rhodes, Linebacker — 3.11

– Carlos Rivera, Defensive Line — 3.2

– Aramonte Schneider, Defensive Back — 3.2

– Noah Staples, Tight End — 3.3

– J.D. Sumlin, Running Back — 3.4

– Jacobee Taylor, Wide Receiver — 3.05

– Victory Vaka, Defensive Line — 3.25 –

– William Vaka, Defensive Line — 3.2

Additionally, Adolfsson, Floyd, Johnson, Palu, Ravare and Staples were named to the All-SCFA Team for their efforts on the playing field. Palu was an All-SCFA First-Team selection.

A full list of 2023 SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team honorees is here.

The Cougars finished the 2023 regular season third in the Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Northern League behind co-conference champions Ventura and Allan Hancock College. COC went on to play in a postseason bowl game for the first time since the 2017 season with the Cougars having qualified for the state playoffs in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

