header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 8
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
Twenty-Nine Cougars Named to SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team
| Monday, Apr 8, 2024
File photo by —Photo by Dylan Stewart/1550 Sports.


By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director.

The College of the Canyons football program had 29 players named to the 2023 Southern California Football Association Scholar-Athlete Team, by far the most of any school in the region.

To be eligible for inclusion on the SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team players must participate on their respective school’s football team for two seasons, while successfully completing a minimum of 36 units. At least 27 units must be in academic courses (non-PE or collegiate sport activity). Scholar-Athlete team honorees must also achieve a GPA of at least 3.0.

“We could not be prouder of our SCFA Scholar-Athlete honorees,” said COC head coach Ted Iacenda. “These young men have dedicated hours of hard work to their studies and understand that the true purpose of College of the Canyons football is for student-athletes to pursue both their academic and athletic goals.”

The 29 honorees produced by COC tops the class of 24 Cougar players who earned Scholar-Athlete honors in 2022.

Representing Canyons on the 2023 SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team are:

Oscar Adolfsson, Offensive Line — 4.0

Kayode Agbalaya, Defensive Back — 3.6

Jeremiah Alemayehu, Linebacker — 3.4

Bennet Boedeker, Tight End — 4.0

Jacob Cipperley, Defensive Back — 3.3

Joshua Clark, Wide Receiver — 3.09

Bryce Dickson, Quarterback — 3.8

Emery Floyd, Quarterback — 3.01

– Cameron Fouts, Quarterback — 3.77

Timothy Jackson, Defensive Back — 3.3

Tony Johnson, Punter/Kicker — 3.3

Gary Johnson, Linebacker — 3.44

Mario Kljajic, Defensive Line — 3.3

Dumelia Knox, Offensive Line — 3.2

Linus Lindberg, Offensive Line — 3.8

Carlos Meza, Linebacker — 3.09

Jacob Montes, Defensive Back — 3.1

– Matias Ortiz, Defensive Line — 3.5

Mausa Palu, Offensive Line — 3.5

Joshua Lopez, Linebacker — 3.1

Lyndon Ravare, Wide Receiver — 3.2

Cairo Rhodes, Linebacker — 3.11

Carlos Rivera, Defensive Line — 3.2

Aramonte Schneider, Defensive Back — 3.2

Noah Staples, Tight End — 3.3

J.D. Sumlin, Running Back — 3.4

– Jacobee Taylor, Wide Receiver — 3.05

Victory Vaka, Defensive Line — 3.25  –

William Vaka, Defensive Line — 3.2

Additionally, Adolfsson, Floyd, Johnson, Palu, Ravare and Staples were named to the All-SCFA Team for their efforts on the playing field. Palu was an All-SCFA First-Team selection.

A full list of 2023 SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team honorees is here.

The Cougars finished the 2023 regular season third in the Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Northern League behind co-conference champions Ventura and Allan Hancock College. COC went on to play in a postseason bowl game for the first time since the 2017 season with the Cougars having qualified for the state playoffs in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Twenty-Nine Cougars Named to SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team

Twenty-Nine Cougars Named to SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team
Monday, Apr 8, 2024
The College of the Canyons football program had 29 players named to the 2023 Southern California Football Association Scholar-Athlete Team, by far the most of any school in the region.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Bring Home Another First Place Finish

Cougars Bring Home Another First Place Finish
Thursday, Apr 4, 2024
College of the Canyons continued its triumph in the Western State Conference (WSC) with another first place finish in the books, this time producing its best score of the year at an even par.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs End Season with Win Against Firebirds

Lady Mustangs End Season with Win Against Firebirds
Thursday, Apr 4, 2024
The Master's University beach volleyball team closed out the 2024 season with a win Thursday, defeating the No. 6 University of Saint Katherine Firebirds 4-1 at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts.
FULL STORY...

COC Names Zeniah Ellsworth, Paul Grimonpon Athletes of the Week

COC Names Zeniah Ellsworth, Paul Grimonpon Athletes of the Week
Thursday, Apr 4, 2024
College of the Canyons student-athletes Zeniah Ellsworth (women's track and field) and Paul Grimonpon (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 25-30.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Celebrates Academic Excellence with CIF Award Wins

Hart District Celebrates Academic Excellence with CIF Award Wins
Friday, Mar 29, 2024
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced outstanding academic achievements by district student-athletes with 10 awards presented in the 36th Annual California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section – FORD Academic Awards Program.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, April 10, beginning at 4 p.m.
April 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Twenty-Nine Cougars Named to SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team
The College of the Canyons football program had 29 players named to the 2023 Southern California Football Association Scholar-Athlete Team, by far the most of any school in the region.
Twenty-Nine Cougars Named to SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team
June 1: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
Santa Clarita Dodger Day is back!
June 1: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
Ted Lasso Star Hannah Waddingham Named Sun Princess Godmother
Award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham will serve the time-honored, maritime tradition as the official Godmother of Princess Cruises’ newest “Love Boat” Sun Princess.
Ted Lasso Star Hannah Waddingham Named Sun Princess Godmother
April 9: Saugus Union Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m.
April 9: Saugus Union Regular Board Meeting
AV Indian Museum to Feature Native American Artists
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature two guest artists, Cecelia Begay and Michael Chas Williams, in April to share their Native culture with museum visitors.
AV Indian Museum to Feature Native American Artists
Ken Striplin | Traveling Back in Time at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Each spring the city of Santa Clarita proudly showcases its cowboy culture and pays homage to its rich Western heritage during the one-of-a-kind Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival.
Ken Striplin | Traveling Back in Time at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Today in SCV History (April 8)
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
Today in SCV History (April 7)
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Company Announces Closure of All 99 Cents Only Stores, Two SCV Locations
In a statement released by the company, 99 Cents Only Stores LLC announced on April 4 that it plans to commence an orderly wind-down of all its business operations.
Company Announces Closure of All 99 Cents Only Stores, Two SCV Locations
Today in SCV History (April 6)
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
April 12: Community Hike Includes Line Dancing Lesson
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a guided hike at Central Park at sunset that includes a beginner's line dancing lesson at the summit.
April 12: Community Hike Includes Line Dancing Lesson
Court Rules Justice Dept. Can Investigate Anticompetitive Conduct by NAR
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has lifted restrictions imposed by a lower court that had prevented the Justice Department from investigating potentially anticompetitive conduct by the National Association of Realtors.
Court Rules Justice Dept. Can Investigate Anticompetitive Conduct by NAR
April 9: City Council to Discuss Awarding Contracts
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 9 at 6 p.m. The regular meeting will follow a special meeting of the council in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
April 9: City Council to Discuss Awarding Contracts
April 12: Grand Opening of Valencia MOOYAH Burgers
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the Texas-born fast-casual burger concept has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Valencia on Friday, April 12.
April 12: Grand Opening of Valencia MOOYAH Burgers
County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative have announced a social program agreement where the county of Los Angeles will be providing $8,000 in funding to support the on-going community social services offered through the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative center
County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding Los Angeles County residents to take necessary precautions while viewing the solar eclipse, which is expected Monday, April 8.
Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely
California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year
The California Department of Water Resources on April 2 conducted the April snow survey, the fourth measurement of the season at Phillips Station. The manual survey recorded 64 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 27.5 inches, which is 113% of average for this location.
California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year
CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program
The Santa Claritia Valley chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association’s March luncheon meeting featured a presentation by Diane Fiero from College of the Canyons about the free and for-credit classes, programs, activities, clubs, events and more at the community college.
CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program
April 20: ‘Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850’ at Old Town Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting local history buffs and adventure lovers to a free presentation, “Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850,” featuring graphic novelist Deborah Fox, author of “The Man Who Beat Death Valley.”
April 20: ‘Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850’ at Old Town Newhall Library
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Annual Lucid Leadership, Service Award
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award. The nomination deadline is April 19.
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Annual Lucid Leadership, Service Award
Today in SCV History (April 5)
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Form Long-Term Affiliation
 California Institute of the Arts and Vermont College of Fine Arts announced Tuesday a formal affiliation that will join CalArts and VCFA together in the ongoing delivery of transformative arts education at the undergraduate and graduate levels.
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Form Long-Term Affiliation
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies
Springtime, with all its blossoms and lovely weather is a popular time to get married. If you are looking to say “I do” at this picturesque time of year, look no further than City Hall Ceremonies.
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies
SCVNews.com