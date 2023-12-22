COC Football Earns Nine Spots on SCFA All-Northern League Team

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons had nine players earn 2023 Southern California Football Association National Division, All-Northern League Team honors, with six selections from the offensive side of the ball supported by three on the Cougars’ defense.

Standout sophomore offensive lineman Mausa Palu was one of two First-Team selections, joining freshman defensive end/linebacker Joseph Marsh in earning that distinction.

Palu was a key cog at the guard position for an offensive line that helped to generate an average of 380 yards of total offensive each week, with that number rising to 417.6 per game during conference play, with four offensive skill players earning All-SCFA honors.

Marsh was a unanimous All-SCFA selection after finishing the season with team-highs in sacks (seven) and tackles for loss (15.5). He also tied for sixth on the team with 36 total tackles, including 30 solo takedowns. The freshman from Oaks Christian High School recorded a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two pass break ups. Marsh was credited with at least one tackle for loss in 10 of 11 contests, including eight straight games to begin the season.

Sophomore defensive lineman RB Wilson V and punter Tony Johnson were both named to the All-SCFA Second-Team defensive unit.

Wilson V ended his sophomore campaign with 30 total tackles, including 23 solo stops, to go alongside five sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and a pair of pass break ups. Johnson was recognized for his punting prowess after registering an average of 37.7 yards per punt across 46 attempts. The sophomore special teamer, who was an All-State selection as a freshman, had a long kick of 60 yards while pinning opponents behind the 20-yard line on 18 occasions.

COC sophomore quarterback Emery Floyd was joined by center Oscar Adolfsson, wide receiver Lyndon Ravare, running back Malik Brooks and tight end Noah Staples as All-SCFA Second-Team selections on the offensive end.

Floyd finished the season with 1,917 passing yards and 12 touchdowns through the air against just four interceptions in his 11 games played. The sophomore from Tampa, FL added 475 rushing yards and 10 more touchdowns on the ground.

Adolfsson was essential to the Cougars’ offensive success, with Canyons averaging 202 passing yards and 178 yards on the ground each game for the 2023 season.

Ravare led COC with 35 receptions and 652 receiving yards with six touchdowns across 11 games. The freshman averaged 18.6 yards per catch with a long gain of 83 yards.

Brooks served as the team’s leading rusher after churning out 538 yards and two touchdowns on 108 attempts across nine games. He also caught 14 passes for 257 yards and another touchdown.

Staples ranked second on the team with 15 receptions for 187 yards and a pair of scores, with the second coming during the Cougars’ bowl game vs. Citrus College.

A full list of 2023 All-SCFA selections is included here.

The Cougars finished the 2023 regular season third in the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League behind co-conference champions Ventura and Allan Hancock College. COC went on to play in a postseason bowl game eventually falling 42-13 at Citrus College in the 2023 Western State Bowl.

