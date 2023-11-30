COC Names Jade Sims, Noah Staples Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Jade Sims (women’s basketball) and Noah Staples (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 20-25. Sims and Staples are the 13th set of honorees for the fall 2023 semester.

Jade Sims / Women’s Basketball

Sims scored a game-high 23 points to help the Lady Cougars try to keep pace in a losing effort vs. College of the Sequoias on Nov. 21.

The freshman from Canyon High School was 8-of-16 from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point-land. She added three assists and finished with six rebounds, two steals and a pair of blocks.

On the season, Sims is averaging 16.9 points per game to lead Canyons and ranks second on the squad with 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists each time out.

Noah Staples / Football

Staples caught a touchdown pass for the second time in as many weeks during the Cougars’ loss to Citrus College in the 2023 Western State Bowl on Nov. 25.

The six-foot-three-inch tight end from Wren High School in Piedmont, South Carolina caught three balls for 49 yards to help keep Canyons in the game. His 13-yard touchdown grab near the end of the first half put COC on the board for the first time.

For the season, Staples ranked second on the team with 15 receptions for 187 yards and a pair of scores.

