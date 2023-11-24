Canyons, Citrus Set for Rematch in 2023 Western State Bowl

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons football is returning to postseason play after accepting a bid to play in the Western State Bowl vs. Citrus College on Saturday, Nov. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. from Glendora.

Canyons (6-4) and Citrus (7-3) previously met in the 2023 season opener with the host Owls able to get away in a 34-28 thriller.

The Cougars finished third in the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League behind co-conference champions Ventura and Allan Hancock College. COC defeated Ventura 21-19 in the regular season finale, however the Cougars dropped a 49-45 home result to AHC in week eight.

COC is playing in a postseason bowl game for the first time since 2017. That year Canyons claimed a 28-16 victory over Mt. SAC in the Western State Bowl. The Cougars then qualified for the state playoffs in three straight seasons in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Canyons athletic programs did not compete in 2020 due to cancellations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citrus completed its first season in the SCFA National Division, Central League tied with East L.A. College for third in the standings. The Owls will be playing in a second straight postseason bowl game and enter the contest as winners in three of the last four games.

Canyons is the No. 13 ranked team in the state according to the most recent JC Athletic Bureau Head Coaches poll released on Nov. 15. Citrus is the No. 12 ranked team in the poll.

