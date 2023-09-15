Canyons Men’s Soccer Ranked No. 18 in Opening CCCSIA Poll

College of the Canyons men’s soccer is ranked No. 18 in the initial California Community College Sports Information Association Top-20 poll released Sept. 13.

The full Top-20 rankings are included here.

Canyons (4-2) had won four straight games before dropping a 3-1 home result to No. T3. Fresno City College. Fresno City is tied with Norco College in the rankings.

The Cougars are one of four teams representing the Western State Conference to be included in the poll. No. 1 Oxnard College and No. 15 L.A. Mission represent the Western State Conference, North Division. Canyons and No. T7 Glendale College both hail from the Western State Conference, South Division. Glendale is tied with Merced College in the poll.

A combined four ranked teams appear on COC’s 2023 schedule. The Cougars already played contests vs. No. T11 Taft College and No. T3 Fresno City, representing the team’s two losses.

Canyons also has upcoming matches with No. T11 Santa Rosa College, No. 15 L.A. Mission and No. T7 Glendale.

COC and Santa Rosa are scheduled to play at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

The Cougars will face L.A. Mission on the road at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6.

Canyons and Glendale will square off twice with first meeting coming Oct. 24 and the second occurring as the regular season finale on Nov. 10.

COC men’s soccer home games will be broadcast to fans free of charge via YouTube on the Cougars Sports Network throughout the 2023 season.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department and following on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

