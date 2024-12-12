Canyons Scores 78-50 Victory Over College of the Desert

College of the Canyons women’s basketball snapped a five-game losing streak in a 78-50 win over College of the Desert on Tuesday, Dec. 10 behind a 22-point and 16-rebound performance from freshman Alissa Saridin.

Canyons (3-6) featured four starters in double figures with Saridin joined by Mia Ceja and Vivianna Alvarado at 18 points each, and Jenny Sanchez adding 11.

Saridin’s 22 points represented a season high and came on a 10-of-18 shooting night. Of her 16 boards, eight were off the offensive glass.

Ceja also added 11 rebounds to her totals while Alvarado was next with eight, including five offensive. Those numbers helped COC to a 58-28 advantage in the battle of the boards.

COC also recorded 15 assists in the contest with Ceja, Sanchez and Janise Benbo each finishing the night with three. Ceja added four steals on the defensive end and Saradin added three more takeaways.

The Cougars built a 44-28 lead heading into the break, then pulled away for good with a 20-9 run in the third quarter. Ceja netted a pair of three-pointers to help Canyons with its pull-away run. Saridin also had her biggest output of the night with eight points in the quarter.

Desert (1-6) battled into the fourth frame despite competing with just five players. The Roadrunners received 27 points from Audrey Tijerina to lead the effort. Esperanza Figueroa contributed 13 points and eight rebounds. COD shot just over 30 percent for the game.

Canyons will now take to the road for matchup with College of the Sequoias at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. That contest will represent the first of four road games for the Cougars.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

