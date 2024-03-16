Longtime COC Women’s Basketball Coach Herrick Enshrined in Hall of Fame

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 15, 2024

By College of the Canyons

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

Greg Herrick, the former longtime College of the Canyons women’s basketball head coach who recorded 611 career wins while winning 16 conference titles, was inducted into the California Community College Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (CCCWBCA) Hall of Fame during the organization’s annual Banquet of Champions at Mt. San Antonio College on March 13.

Herrick was joined by Shamone Warren, former All-State player from Solano College (1992-1994); and Kinyada Johnson (2007-2009), former State Championship Tournament MVP from Pasadena City College in composing the 2024 Hall of Fame class.

Herrick retired from coaching in 2022 and retired as one of the most successful head coaches in CCCAA women’s basketball history.

His 30-year run of success included 16 Western State Conference (WSC), South Division Championships (1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2018) in 29 seasons. Canyons did not compete during the 2020-21 year due to cancellations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

His teams also made 24 postseason appearances including a run of 21 straight appearances from 1994-2014.

In 1997, Herrick guided the Cougars all the way to the state championship game, eventually finishing runner-up to Ventura College. The 1996-97 state finalist women’s basketball team was inducted into the COC Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class.

Herrick was named the WSC, South Coach of the Year on 10 occasions while his 611-288 career record ranks him sixth on the state’s all-time list. Along the way his players have earned 27 All-State selections, 12 Conference Player of the Year Awards and one State Player of the Year award.

More than 40 players have transferred to continue playing at four-year schools with countless more moving on to pursue their academic goals. Several of Herrick’s former players have also moved into the coaching ranks after completing their collegiate playing careers.

Both Herrick and longtime women’s basketball assistant coach Harlan Perlman, who coached alongside Herrick for 27 seasons, are now members of the CCCWBCA Hall of Fame. Perlman, who passed in 2022, was inducted posthumously that same year.

The COC’s women’s basketball program also boasts three CCCWBCA Hall of Fame players – Kyetra Brown (1995-97), Sha’Tasha Allen (1998-00) and Leslie Ortiz (2005-07).

