Cougars Handed Home Loss by No. 6 Glendale

College of the Canyons women’s basketball was beaten 81-37 by No. 6 state-ranked Glendale College, suffering defeat in the Western State Conference, South Division opener at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Canyons (now 4-12, 0-2) struggled to keep pace with a talented Glendale (then 11-3, 1-0) team that entered the contest on a five-game win streak and saw that mark extended. The Cougars lost their fourth straight outing.

Alissa Saridin led the Cougars with 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. She also added three assists and a pair of steals on the night. Mia Ceja finished with 11 points and four rebounds, while Vivianna Alvarado scored eight points in the game.

Glendale saw three players finish in double figures led by 14 from Shadel Ffrench, who also nabbed 12 rebounds. The Vaqueros shot better than 40 percent from three-point territory with 11 makes on the night and handled the battle of the boards by a 42-29 margin.

Since the Glendale game, COC continued conference play on Monday, Jan. 13 vs. Antelope Valley College, with the result a 60-49 loss. That contest was originally scheduled for Jan. 8 but had to be rescheduled due to recent wildfires throughout the region.

The Lady Cougars next game will be Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Citrus College, with a 5 p.m. start.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

