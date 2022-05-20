Castaic Animal Care Center Offers Walk-in Visits in Time for National Adoption Weekend

The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is aware of the public’s desire to visit our animal care centers without an appointment. In response Animal Care and Control is adopting new public visitation hours for unscheduled visits just in time for National Pet Adoption Weekend, May 20-22. Effective immediately, all animal care centers, including Castaic Animal Care Center, will have new hours of operations for appointment-based visits and walk-ins.

Between the hours of 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Wednesday when visiting hours will be 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., the public will be allowed to visit the care centers and conduct transactions without an appointment.

Appointments will continue to take place in the morning hours starting at 10 a.m. as these remain the most effective and successful means of placing homeless animals into new homes.

Owners who have lost their pets will continue to be able to redeem their pets at any time.

“As we make these changes, we will continue to monitor customer service and traffic activity to ensure we are properly addressing public health and safety as well as animal well-being,” said Animal Care and Control Director Marcia Mayeda.

The public is reminded that they still have the option to continue to make appointments to visit in the morning hours.

The weekend of May 20-22 is National Pet Adoption Weekend. Dogs can be adopted for as low as $50 or a cat for $25. The fee includes microchip, vaccinations, spay/neuter and adoption fee. Additional fees may be required.

To find your perfect pet visit L.A. County Animal Adoptions.

Castaic Animal Care Center

31044 Charlie Canyon Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

