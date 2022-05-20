Castaic Animal Care Center Offers Walk-in Visits in Time for National Adoption Weekend

The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is aware of the public’s desire to visit our animal care centers without an appointment. In response Animal Care and Control is adopting new public visitation hours for unscheduled visits just in time for National Pet Adoption Weekend, May 20-22. Effective immediately, all animal care centers, including Castaic Animal Care Center, will have new hours of operations for appointment-based visits and walk-ins.
Between the hours of 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Wednesday when visiting hours will be 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., the public will be allowed to visit the care centers and conduct transactions without an appointment.
Appointments will continue to take place in the morning hours starting at 10 a.m. as these remain the most effective and successful means of placing homeless animals into new homes.
Owners who have lost their pets will continue to be able to redeem their pets at any time.
“As we make these changes, we will continue to monitor customer service and traffic activity to ensure we are properly addressing public health and safety as well as animal well-being,” said Animal Care and Control Director Marcia Mayeda.
The public is reminded that they still have the option to continue to make appointments to visit in the morning hours.
The weekend of May 20-22 is National Pet Adoption Weekend. Dogs can be adopted for as low as $50 or a cat for $25. The fee includes microchip, vaccinations, spay/neuter and adoption fee. Additional fees may be required.
Los Angeles County is hosting the first in-person Homeowners' Resource Fair for the public since the pandemic hit two years ago. The event will be held Saturday, May 21 9 a.m. to noon at the Huntington Park Community Center, 6925 Salt Lake Ave., Huntington Park, CA 90255.
The father/son legacy continues after 40 years at Valley Institute of Prosthetics and Orthotics established in 1982. The company serves the Central Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley with the highest quality orthotic and prosthetic devices for patients to regain functionality.
The Santa Clarita City Council was joined by Supervisor Kathryn Barger on May 20 at a press conference announcing crucial support for Bridge to Home’s permanent shelter project. Speaking in front of Santa Clarita City Hall, Mayor Laurene Weste and Supervisor Barger each announced a $2 million donation to the city’s primary homelessness service provider.
Feeling the need to act, members of the Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Congregation Beth Shalom, NAACP Santa Clarita, Higher Vision Church and the Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley decided to gather with community members to mark and reflect on the May 14 shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
College of the Canyons had three Women's Softball players spotlighted by the California Community College Fastpitch Coaches Association with Ashlynn Heck, Allyson Melgar and Lisa Motz selected to the All-Southern California Team.
Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Corporation. The SBDC is the Small Business Administration's largest service program and provides high quality business and economic development assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides no-cost business advising and low-cost training to existing and new businesses.
After a more than a two-year wait, the Free to Be Me Music Festival will make its much-anticipated debut at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway, on Sunday, June 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The 37th Women in Service Celebration was hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14. The event honored 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.
College of the Canyons is sending two Cougars to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship meet after their respective performances at the Southern California Championships hosted by Moorpark College on May 13.
Best Best & Krieger LLP, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, has selected Santa Clarita high school senior Shelby Negosian as the inaugural recipient of the Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship.
