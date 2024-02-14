header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 14
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Marcia Mayeda: WeRateDogs,15/10 Foundation Partner with DACC
| Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024
Water drop


By Marcia Mayeda

One of my favorite sites on social media is the site called WeRateDogs. WeRateDogs asks pet owners to send photos of their dogs, then posts selected photos with humorous comments.

Dogs are rated on a scale of one to ten, but always get an above-ten rating. The posts are always enjoyable and heartwarming. WeRateDogs has over 20 million followers across all platforms including Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

Matt Nelson, founder of WeRateDogs, expanded his support for dogs with his first GoFundMe for a dog in need in 2016. Since 2017, the WeRateDogs community has been fundraising every Friday, raising over $2 million to help families pay for their dogs’ medical bills.

This month, DACC is excited to be participating in a special collaboration with WeRateDogs and the 15/10 Foundation (named for the highest possible rating on WeRateDogs of 15 out of 10).

This unique collaboration will waive adoption fees for all German Shepherds and German Shepherd mixes age 1+ at all DACC animal care centers, with adopters only responsible for the dog license. DACC and WeRateDogs will especially focus on promoting senior dogs.

WeRateDogs is focusing on adult German Shepherds because on August 8, 2020, Matt adopted Doug from Deity Animal Rescue (one of DACC’s Rescue Partners.) Doug was a10-year-old German shepherd with severe ear infections and arthritis, who did not get along with other dogs. Despite his challenges, Doug proved to be an incredible pet, and an instant social media star. Motivated by his experience, Matt established the 15/10 Foundation, addressing the needs of shelter dogs with behavioral or medical challenges. Sadly, Doug passed away in late 2023, but his life and popularity as the “CEO” of WeRateDogs had a profound impact in changing the conversation around shelter pets and the challenges they face.

The 15/10 Foundation recently approached DACC with an initiative to support senior dogs, and we are immensely grateful for this opportunity to assist in finding homes for adoptable senior pets. The name of this special campaign is “Doug’s Buds,” in honor of Doug, and the impact he had in showing people the value of giving senior pets a chance.

The 15/10 Foundation and WeRateDogs have harnessed the power of the internet to make life-changing differences in the lives of pets and their owners. This partnership is a tremendous opportunity to remove some barriers to adoption and show a larger audience that our animals have the potential to earn top marks as family pets.

Matt remarked, “We are so excited about our partnership with DACC. We are confident our audience’s longtime online support will carry over to the real world and make a difference in LA County shelters. We promised Doug we wouldn’t let him down, and this is a wonderful step to ensure that. Adopting a senior dog was the most rewarding experience of my life. I hope many other families begin the same journey this February.”

Studies show that Millennials and Gen Z are more likely to adopt their next pet than any other age demographic, making social media outreach critical to promote pet adoption and destigmatize shelter animals. While DACC has numerous longstanding partnerships with local media such as radio, broadcast and print, a collaboration with WeRateDogs represents a new frontier, expanding the Department’s influence on social media and allowing it to reach a larger audience of potential adopters.

We are only halfway through the month of February and have already placed 36 German Shepherds under the Doug’s Buds program! We have many more adorable GSDs that will make fantastic pets. Check out WeRateDogs and the 1510 Foundation sites for posts or visit our own website at www.animalcare.lacounty.gov. Perhaps you will find your new best bud!

https://www.instagram.com/weratedogs/
https://www.facebook.com/WeRateDogs
https://www.facebook.com/15OutOf10
https://www.instagram.com/1510foundation/
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Storm-Related Tax Relief Available for Property Owners

Storm-Related Tax Relief Available for Property Owners
Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners that property tax relief is available for those suffering damage from the recent torrent of storms.
FULL STORY...

Marcia Mayeda: WeRateDogs,15/10 Foundation Partner with DACC

Marcia Mayeda: WeRateDogs,15/10 Foundation Partner with DACC
Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024
One of my favorite sites on social media is the site called WeRateDogs. WeRateDogs asks pet owners to send photos of their dogs, then posts selected photos with humorous comments.
FULL STORY...

Supes Focus on Youth, Seniors Experiencing Homelessness

Supes Focus on Youth, Seniors Experiencing Homelessness
Monday, Feb 12, 2024
Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to approve a motion introduced by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that brings heightened attention and focus on transitional age youth and seniors experiencing homelessness in the County.
FULL STORY...

County Requests Businesses, Residents Complete Damage Survey

County Requests Businesses, Residents Complete Damage Survey
Monday, Feb 12, 2024
The county of Los Angeles needs your help to understand how much damage was done during the winter storms. Los Angeles County residents and business owners are encouraged to fill out a survey about damages, which will help determine the county's eligibility for disaster assistance programs.
FULL STORY...

Weekly COVID Roundup: Indicators Continue to Decline

Weekly COVID Roundup: Indicators Continue to Decline
Friday, Feb 9, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 95 new laboratory confirmed cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Storm-Related Tax Relief Available for Property Owners
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners that property tax relief is available for those suffering damage from the recent torrent of storms.
Storm-Related Tax Relief Available for Property Owners
Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof
Moderation is the key to sustaining healthy eating habits through the holiday season and into the new year, according to Brittany Allison, an assistant professor of food science at California State University, Northridge. 
Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof
Mar.18: American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Valley Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society invites you to join their online Spring FUNdraiser with See’s Candies treats from now through Mar. 18.
Mar.18: American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
‘The Woman in the Castello’ Takes Center Stage in Santa Clarita’s One Story One City Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library proudly unveils this year's chosen masterpiece for the One Story One City program , 'The Woman in the Castello' by Kelsey James.
‘The Woman in the Castello’ Takes Center Stage in Santa Clarita’s One Story One City Program
Marcia Mayeda: WeRateDogs,15/10 Foundation Partner with DACC
One of my favorite sites on social media is the site called WeRateDogs. WeRateDogs asks pet owners to send photos of their dogs, then posts selected photos with humorous comments.
Marcia Mayeda: WeRateDogs,15/10 Foundation Partner with DACC
Apr. 20: Michael Hoefflin Foundation Announces Exciting New Twists in the Upcoming Annual Walk for Children’s Cancer
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is committed to supporting children and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated Annual Walk for Children's Cancer on Saturday, Apr. 20 at Central Park.
Apr. 20: Michael Hoefflin Foundation Announces Exciting New Twists in the Upcoming Annual Walk for Children’s Cancer
Research Finds Homo Sapiens Were in Europe Years Before Neanderthals Disappeared
California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier of bones first excavated by archaeologists in Germany in the 1930s has contributed to the discovery that modern humans reached northwest Europe more than 45,000 years ago.
Research Finds Homo Sapiens Were in Europe Years Before Neanderthals Disappeared
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Feb. 17: Zonta of SCV LifeForward Workshop ‘Importance of Boundaries’
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop designed to help participants focus on the importance of boundaries in our lives.
Feb. 17: Zonta of SCV LifeForward Workshop ‘Importance of Boundaries’
NextGen MediaMakers Festival Seeks Student Films, Broadcasts
Calling all young media creators in Santa Clarita Valley! Don't miss the NextGen MediaMakers Festival!
NextGen MediaMakers Festival Seeks Student Films, Broadcasts
Wilk Protests AT&T Effort to End Landline Phone Service
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced he has sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission calling on the agency to exercise caution as it reviews AT&T’s request to end landline service in California and take into account critical needs of senior citizens and residents living in rural and mountain communities.
Wilk Protests AT&T Effort to End Landline Phone Service
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Darryl Louis Marshall. He is a 72 year-old male Black who was last contacted on Monday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. on the 27800 block of Solamint Road in Canyon Country.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
CSUN to Present 39th Annual Assistive Technology Conference
California State University, Northridge invites the public to join some of the world’s leading accessibility and assistive technology industry leaders next month at the 39th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, scheduled to take place March 18-22 at the Anaheim Marriott.
CSUN to Present 39th Annual Assistive Technology Conference
Kathleen Fortine’s Legacy Lives On With COC Scholarships
For every student who has received a scholarship through College of the Canyons there is a story. There are numerous scholarships available to COC students thanks to the generosity of individuals and businesses as well as the efforts of scholarship fundraisers.
Kathleen Fortine’s Legacy Lives On With COC Scholarships
April 6: Cajun’s Aviation Dream Fundraiser
Cajun's Aviation Dream Fundraiser will host a day of flight on Saturday, April 6 at the Aviation Museum of Santa Paula, 800 E. Santa Maria St., #E Santa Paula, Ca 93060, the home air field of fallen 2018 USAF Thunderbird Pilot #4, Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno.
April 6: Cajun’s Aviation Dream Fundraiser
April 27: Annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner Will Be ‘California Dreamin’
The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will be held Saturday, April 27 in the outdoor courtyard of the Bella Vida SCV Senior Center.
April 27: Annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner Will Be ‘California Dreamin’
Feb. 21: SCV Chamber Mixer at Tommy’s Castaic
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites SCV business professionals to an evening of productive networking, lively conversation and collaboration with fellow professionals and business owners to the Business After Hours networking mixer at Tommy's Castaic
Feb. 21: SCV Chamber Mixer at Tommy’s Castaic
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Mustangs Set Two School Records at Sunshine Invitational
The Master's University track and field teams took on top competition at the Sunshine Invitational in Santa Barbara Saturday.
Mustangs Set Two School Records at Sunshine Invitational
Winning Streak Ends for COC Women’s Tennis
College of the Canyons hosted a pair of matches on Saturday, picking up a win over San Diego City College in the morning session before having its six-match win streak halted by American River College during the afternoon affair.
Winning Streak Ends for COC Women’s Tennis
Feb. 14: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 14, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Feb. 14: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
Feb. 13: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 13, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 13: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
May 16: VIA Workforce Development Conference
The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is proud to announce its highly anticipated VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024
May 16: VIA Workforce Development Conference
Feb. 16-18: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
Transport yourself to the early days of silent cinema and explore some of the most iconic movies ever created at the 2024 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival.
Feb. 16-18: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com