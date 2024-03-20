March is National Animal Poison Prevention Month and the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is dedicated to raising awareness about the risks of pet poisoning and providing essential tips to keep our beloved pets safe.

Pet owners are encouraged to take proactive measures to prevent accidental poisoning incidents such as:

Know the Risks: Be aware of common household items and substances that are toxic to pets:

Foods: Chocolate, grapes (including raisins), onions, garlic, xylitol (found in sugar-free gum and candy), alcohol, and caffeine.

Plants: Lilies, azaleas, rhododendrons, poinsettias, and certain types of ferns and ivy.

Medications: Human medications, both over-the-counter and prescription, can be harmful to pets if ingested.

Chemicals: Household cleaners, pesticides, fertilizers, and automotive products.

Cannabis: this can seriously affect animals and require emergency room treatment.

Secure Hazardous Items: Store toxic substances out of reach of pets, preferably in locked cabinets or high shelves. Ensure garbage cans are securely closed to prevent access to harmful items.

Be Mindful of Food: Avoid feeding pets foods that are toxic to them, and keep all human foods stored safely away. Do not leave human food unattended, to prevent the pet from eating foods that will cause illness.

Read Labels: Follow usage instructions carefully for household products and chemicals and be mindful of any cautionary statement on the label regarding pets/animals. Store them safely and dispose of them properly.

Recognize Symptoms: Be alert for signs of poisoning, including vomiting, diarrhea, drooling, difficulty breathing, seizures, and lethargy. If you suspect your pet has been poisoned, seek veterinary care immediately.

Emergency Preparedness: Keep the contact information for your veterinarian, a local animal poison control center and an emergency animal hospital readily available.

Spread Awareness: Share the above information with friends, family and on social media platforms to educate others about the importance of pet safety.

DACC is committed to promoting responsible pet ownership and ensuring the well-being of animals everywhere.

“National Animal Poison Prevention Month is a critical time for pet owners to educate themselves about potential hazards and take proactive steps to protect their furry companions,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “By being aware of common toxins and implementing preventive measures, we can create safer environments for our pets and prevent unnecessary harm.”

If you believe your pet has eaten something they shouldn’t have, call your veterinarian or local emergency pet clinic immediately.

You can also call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. A consultation fee may apply.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...