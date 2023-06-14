Castaic Lake, Val Verde, Rioux Parks Offer Summer Programs

This summer join Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation for fun in the sun, activities and adventure. The parks are offering a variety of new, free and paid programs for youth and families, ranging from sports clinics and nature exploration programs to aquatics and overnight camping at the park, as well as special events to enjoy. Make L.A. County Parks your destination for summer activities.

There are three L.A. County Parks located in the Santa Clarita Valley:

Castaic Lake Sports Complex

31230 Castaic Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

https://parks.lacounty.gov/castaic-regional-sports-complex/

Richard Rioux Park

26233 Faulkner Drive,

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

https://parks.lacounty.gov/dr-richard-h-rioux-memorial-park/

Val Verde Park

30300 Arlington St.,

Castaic, CA 91384

https://parks.lacounty.gov/val-verde-community-regional-park/

A variety of activities will be held at the parks. Contact your local park for more information or visit L.A. County Parks.

Among the activities at Castaic Sports Complex:

Overnight Camping

June – August / Fridays

The popular Overnight Camping program returns this summer to Castaic State Recreation Area, Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park, Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Park, Santa Fe Dam and Whittier Narrows. Spend a night under the stars camping with your loved ones along with fishing, campfire games and more. The Overnight Camping is guaranteed to make for a perfect summer staycation. Be sure to register online to reserve your spot, entry is only $10 per person.

Junior Lake Lifguards

Session 1:June 12 – Thursday, June 29

Session 2: Monday, July 10 – Thursday, July 27

The Junior Lake Lifeguard Program provides a challenging and exciting open water environment which promotes an active and responsible lifestyle for participants ages 9-17. This three-week summer program offers two sessions (morning or afternoon) daily, Monday through Thursday, and will be held at three L.A. County Parks locations (Santa Fe Dam, Frank G. Bonelli Lake and Castaic Lake). Plus, this year, there are scholarships available for the Junior Lifeguard program. Reserve your spot here.

