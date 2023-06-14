Castaic Lake, Val Verde, Rioux Parks Offer Summer Programs

This summer join Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation for fun in the sun, activities and adventure. The parks are offering a variety of new, free and paid programs for youth and families, ranging from sports clinics and nature exploration programs to aquatics and overnight camping at the park, as well as special events to enjoy. Make L.A. County Parks your destination for summer activities.
There are three L.A. County Parks located in the Santa Clarita Valley:
The popular Overnight Camping program returns this summer to Castaic State Recreation Area, Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park, Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Park, Santa Fe Dam and Whittier Narrows. Spend a night under the stars camping with your loved ones along with fishing, campfire games and more. The Overnight Camping is guaranteed to make for a perfect summer staycation. Be sure to register online to reserve your spot, entry is only $10 per person.
Junior Lake Lifguards
Session 1:June 12 – Thursday, June 29
Session 2: Monday, July 10 – Thursday, July 27
The Junior Lake Lifeguard Program provides a challenging and exciting open water environment which promotes an active and responsible lifestyle for participants ages 9-17. This three-week summer program offers two sessions (morning or afternoon) daily, Monday through Thursday, and will be held at three L.A. County Parks locations (Santa Fe Dam, Frank G. Bonelli Lake and Castaic Lake). Plus, this year, there are scholarships available for the Junior Lifeguard program. Reserve your spot here.
This year, Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is hosting its first department-wide Pride Month celebration through the month of June at 56 parks, including parks in the Santa Clarita Valley, in partnership with LGBTQ+ community-based organizations.
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning to Old Town Newhall on July 4 and the last day to enter the parade without a late fee is Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m. This year’s parade will celebrate America's Independence "the SCV Way Live, Work, Play."
The Regular Board meeting of the governing board of trustees of the Newhall School District will be held Tuesday, June 13 beginning with a closed session meeting at 6 p.m. followed by the public, open session meeting at 7 p.m. at the Newhall School District office, 25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Whites Canyon Road in the Canyon Country, Saugus area will be under construction during the 2023 Santa Clarita Road Rehab resurfacing project. The work on White's Canyon is expected to last until September.
Things will be going “low and slow” on Saturday, June 24, at California State University, Northridge as CSUN hosts the first of what university officials hope will be an annual lowrider car show at the university.
Wilkin Mes, a longtime veteran of the cruise and maritime industries with extensive experience in terminal management, logistics and cruise services, has been named Vice President of Port Operations for Princess Cruises. Princess Cruises is headquartered in Santa Clarita.
California Institute of the Arts President Ravi Rajan accepted a Posse Star, awarded by the Posse Foundation at its annual “Evening of the Stars” gala in New York City on May 24. CalArts was among three schools that launched the foundation’s newest initiatives, Posse Arts, of which CalArts was the program’s first institutional sponsor.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a tentative budget workshop and business meeting Wednesday, June 14, at 2 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
