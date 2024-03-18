header image

March 18
1919 - Fire destroys abandoned second Southern Hotel, built 1878 in Newhall (corner Main & Market) [story]
Second Southern Hotel
L.A. County Parks Releases Spring Jubilee Dates
| Monday, Mar 18, 2024
LA County Spring Jubilee

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce spring has sprung at its local parks, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Join L.A. County parks from March 20 to March 30 for its Spring Jubilee.

Head to your park for live performances, egg hunts, crafts, snacks and lots of other egg-citing activities.

Note: SCV Parks marked with ** below.

 

March 21

George Lane Park, Lancaster, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

March 22

Pearblossom Park, Pearblossom, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Loma Alta Park, Altadena, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Charter Oak Park, Covina, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

March 23

Stephen Sorensen Park, Palmdale, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Arcadia Park, Arcadia, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 28

** Val Verde Park, Castaic, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Charles Farnsworth Park, Altadena, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

March 30

** Dr. Richard H. Rioux Park, Stevenson Ranch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

** Castaic Sports Complex, Castaic, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Crescenta Valley Park, La Crescenta, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

El Cariso Park, Sylmar, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jackie Robinson Park, Sun Village, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Dexter Park, Sylmar, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pamela Park, Duarte, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

 

To find your nearest park, click [here].
SCVNews.com