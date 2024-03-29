header image

March 29
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
Bill Miranda | Splash into Spring Fun at the Aquatic Center!
Friday, Mar 29, 2024

Bill Miranda Preferred high res cropAs a family-focused community, fun and unique events for our residents are what we do best. Whether it’s thousands of people at our Concerts in the Park series or hiking with friends out in our open spaces, engaging events that include everyone is what sets us apart from other communities. Speaking of which, get ready for an egg-citing event this spring at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente!

Bring the entire family and friends to the Waterslide Pool as hundreds of eggs are released at the top of the slide and rush into the pool filling the surface with a brightly colored rainbow during our Splash N’ Dash event on Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. Participants will line up at the edge of the pool, and once the countdown begins, they can race to collect them all. Our partners at Kaiser Permanente will also be onsite to provide attendees with free reusable bags to hold all of their eggs.

Age groups will be released at different times to ensure fun and safety in the pool. Lifejackets will also be available to check out for use at no charge. Once each session is completed, participants can visit the lifeguards for a handful of goodies and relax on the pool deck. Additionally, each participant who completes the Splash N’ Dash will also receive a recreational swimming pass, good for any day this summer. As a reminder, only children ten years old and younger can participate in the event, but it’s the perfect time for parents, aunts, uncles and grandparents to take photos and have fun with the little ones. The Splash N’ Dash event is free, but participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable or canned food item to be donated to our local Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.

While you’re at the Aquatic Center, be sure you check out all of the wonderful programming taking place this season. Nothing says summer like pool safety, so spring is the best time to enroll your child or teen in American Red Cross swim lessons, taught by our very own lifeguards. Whether your child has never swum before, or they are now racing across the pool, our swim lessons are for every age and skill level, that includes adults and seniors too!

You can even try out a new hobby, from leisure lap swimming and underwater hockey to water exercise and our always exciting adult water polo, the city’s aquatic programming offers so many opportunities to stay healthy and get moving. This summer, we are also offering our Junior Lifeguard Program for kids and teens ages 8-15 years old. This five-week session will teach water safety, CPR and basic first aid skills with workouts, activities, swimming competitions, lifeguard job shadowing and more. This program provides participants with a real-life opportunity to get the hands-on experience and knowledge of a professional lifeguard, all while having fun and building camaraderie with friends. Registration for this program happens next month on April 16, at 10 a.m. Participants must register first, and then attend a swim test to be admitted. This popular program fills up quickly, so be sure to visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons and secure your spot.

With so many outdoor opportunities this spring, be sure you grab your swimsuits and get ready for egg-citing adventures at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center! To register for the Splash N’ Dash event, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons. If you are interested in any of the other aquatics programs mentioned above or would like to learn more about the classes, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Aquatics or call (661) 250-3740. I am excited to see our community at these fun and free events this season.

Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.
