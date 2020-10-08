header image

October 8
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Foster, Foster-Adopt Orientations
| Thursday, Oct 8, 2020
Children's Bureau

Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

A live Zoom Orientation is scheduled on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. hosted by a Children’s Bureau team member. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, an online orientation presentation is available.

To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the online orientation, please email rfrecruitment@all4kids.org.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Children’s Bureau has cancelled all in-person foster care-adoption resource parent information meetings.

The current health crisis has accelerated the need for foster and foster-adoptive parents to help local at-risk youth stay in their communities. In Los Angeles County alone, the foster care population exceeds 21,000 children with 200 of those foster children waiting for an adoptive family. Many of these children are siblings in need of families who are willing and able to keep them together. In fact, Children’s Bureau turns away at least 10 sibling sets weekly due to lack of families. Older children are also in need of families.

“Being a foster parent lets you help someone in their time of need. You’re the support system for a child and for their parents,” says Brittany, who with her husband Jeremy, foster-adopted two sibling children. The couple has three biological children and knew that fostering was something they wanted to do. “Children’s Bureau has been there to help get us through the challenging times and to celebrate the special moments, especially when the adoption of our two children was finalized,” Jeremy added.

Children’s Bureau welcomes every individual regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. For questions and/or to get started, call 800-730-3933.

Since 1904, Children’s Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children through prevention, treatment and advocacy. The agency helps 50,000 at-risk children and parents each year throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties with services that include school readiness, parenting classes, family resource centers, support groups, mental health counseling, foster care and foster-adoption and more. To learn more about the agency and/or its foster care and adoption program, visit all4kids.org.

Oct. 9: VIA Breakfast Club to Present ‘LinkedIn: An Insider’s Perspective’

Oct. 9: VIA Breakfast Club to Present ‘LinkedIn: An Insider’s Perspective’
Wednesday, Oct 7, 2020
Thursday is the last day to register “LinkedIn: An Insider’s Perspective,” a VIA Breakfast Club Zoom event featuring guest speaker Ankur Abhishek, product manager at LinkedIn, on Friday, Oct. 9, beginning at 8 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Michelle Rey Named New COC Foundation Executive Director

Michelle Rey Named New COC Foundation Executive Director
Wednesday, Oct 7, 2020
The Santa Clarita Community College District and the College of the Canyons Foundation have announced the appointment of Michelle Rey to the post of Executive Director.
FULL STORY...

Flair Cleaners Now Accepting Donations for Cancer Fundraiser

Flair Cleaners Now Accepting Donations for Cancer Fundraiser
Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, is working to build awareness and raise funds to support nonprofits that offer support and fund research into cures for breast, prostate, and childhood cancers.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 10-11: Bow-Wows & Meows Virtual Adoption Weekend

Oct. 10-11: Bow-Wows & Meows Virtual Adoption Weekend
Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020
Dogs, cats, education, training, contests and fun is what you can expect along with amazing adoptables video showcased throughout the weekend of Oct. 10-11, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...
