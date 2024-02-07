header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 7
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
Children’s Bureau Seeking Foster Families for Local Children
| Wednesday, Feb 7, 2024
Water drop


Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

For those interested in learning more about becoming a foster or foster-adopt parent, join Children’s Bureau on Feb. 15th from 4 to 5 p.m. for an online virtual orientation.

Children’s Bureau partners with over 200 foster-adoptive families annually to help at-risk youth by giving them a home that is nearby and inclusive to their foster siblings. Lisa and Michael began their foster-adoptive journey by providing a stable home to a sibling set of three, two girls and a boy. They worked to keep the family together and have experienced a bond like no other.

“If adoption is in your future, there is no need to look any further than our surrounding county. So many local children need a family. If you are wanting to “make a difference” with your life, consider adopting from foster care. You could be saving generations,” said Lisa.

In the 1940’s, Children’s Bureau opened adoption services and found homes for refugee children orphans from World War II. The agency continues to meet the needs by offering a wide array of programs in areas related to adoption such as foster care, prevention, and mental health. Children’s Bureau has multiple locations operating throughout Southern California.

“Right now, children who have experienced trauma and have been separated from their birth family need our help,” says Leslie Oropeza, Children’s Bureau Director of Foster Care and Adoption. “We are looking for families who can open their homes and hearts to these children. Families who have extra space and the willingness to keep them together. Statistics show siblings kept together in foster care and adoption do better later in life. They heal quicker from their trauma, have better attachments, and develop healthy self-images.”

Children’s Bureau welcomes all individuals regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. Foster Care and Adoption Programs are available in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Ventura counties.

For questions and/or to get started, call 661-289-4231, 833-983-2837 or click here to complete a quick inquiry form.

To sign up, visit the website or call 661-289-4231 or 833-983-2837, or email Rfrecruitment@all4kids.org and a link to the meeting will be sent to applicants.

A Spanish PowerPoint can be emailed to you upon request. Call 800-730-3933 or email RFrecruitment@all4kids.org and a Spanish PowerPoint will be emailed. A Bi-lingual staff member will assist throughout the process.

For information about Children’s Bureau and the other critical services the agency provides , visit all4kids.org. To stay connected with Family Foster Care and Adoption services, visit the website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Children’s Bureau Seeking Foster Families for Local Children

Children’s Bureau Seeking Foster Families for Local Children
Wednesday, Feb 7, 2024
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
FULL STORY...

Saugus Teen Recognized for Boys & Girls Club Eagle Scout Project

Saugus Teen Recognized for Boys & Girls Club Eagle Scout Project
Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024
Saugus native Zachary Hoffman will be recognized at an Eagle Scout court of honor on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Junior High School branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 8: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at Salt Creek Grille

Feb. 8: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at Salt Creek Grille
Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024
Salt Creek Grille will host an all-day (lunch, dinner, bar and take-out) fundraiser for Carousel Ranch’s 10th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign on Thursday, Feb. 8.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 24: Fluidity Art Exhibit Opening Reception at SCAA Gallery

Feb. 24: Fluidity Art Exhibit Opening Reception at SCAA Gallery
Monday, Feb 5, 2024
Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Gallery will showcase Fluidity Feb. 23 to March 30, with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Finally Family Homes Recognized as Nonprofit of the Quarter

Finally Family Homes Recognized as Nonprofit of the Quarter
Monday, Feb 5, 2024
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to recognize Finally Family Homes as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Quarter, for their dedication to former foster youth and helping them achieve the dream of homeownership.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Launches Homeless Services Division To Reduce Veteran Homelessness
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs  will officially launch its Homeless Services Division
County Launches Homeless Services Division To Reduce Veteran Homelessness
Feb. 11: Anti-Racism Coalition Hosts Sunday Forum with Santa Clarita NAACP
As part of its celebration of Black History Month, the Anti-Racism Coalition of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will welcome members of Santa Clarita’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to their 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Feb. 11.
Feb. 11: Anti-Racism Coalition Hosts Sunday Forum with Santa Clarita NAACP
Feb. 23: WEWIL Collaborative “Hosts Mastering Your Business Through Authenticity and an Open Mind”
WeWil Collaborative, a local organization that empowers women with professional development, growth, and connections through workshops and community, is thrilled to announce their next online workshop.
Feb. 23: WEWIL Collaborative “Hosts Mastering Your Business Through Authenticity and an Open Mind”
Applications for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Closing Soon
The re-launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” is fast approaching and applications for students is closing soon later this month. 
Applications for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Closing Soon
It’s Valen-time to Upgrade to a REAL ID
More than 17 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 138,835 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles  data.
It’s Valen-time to Upgrade to a REAL ID
Children’s Bureau Seeking Foster Families for Local Children
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Seeking Foster Families for Local Children
New Research Conducted by CSUN Prof Reveals Impacts of Ocean Acidification on Coral Reefs
A years-long study focused on the climate effects on coral reefs by California State University, Northridge marine biologists Peter Edmunds and Robert Carpenter reveals concerns for their future survival.
New Research Conducted by CSUN Prof Reveals Impacts of Ocean Acidification on Coral Reefs
DACC Celebrates Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and Responsible Pet Owners Month
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is excited to announce its participation in two significant awareness campaigns: Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and Responsible Pet Owners Month.
DACC Celebrates Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and Responsible Pet Owners Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Introduces the New Interactive RIPA Dashboard
Recently, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department introduced a dashboard about the Racial and Identity Profiling Act.  
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Introduces the New Interactive RIPA Dashboard
CSUN Reopening Planetarium Stars Show to the Public
The reopening of California State University Northridge’s planetarium offers visitors a chance to look up at the stars and track the constellations, something not everyone can do in a big city like Los Angeles.  
CSUN Reopening Planetarium Stars Show to the Public
Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
L.A. County, Ventura Road, Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation is working to clean up and repair damage throughout Southern California that was caused by recent atmospheric rivers.
L.A. County, Ventura Road, Lane Closures
AB 2097 Guarantees Access to Computer Science for All California Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) have unveiled legislation to expand access to computer science education in California by requiring that all public high schools in California offer at least one computer science education course. The bill, Assembly Bill (AB) 2097, also establishes computer science as a high school graduation requirement by the 2030–31 school year.
AB 2097 Guarantees Access to Computer Science for All California Students
Barger Allocates Funds for North County Spay, Neuter Services
In honor of Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced she would be allocating $100,000 to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control to increase spay and neuter services for animals in North Los Angeles County communities.
Barger Allocates Funds for North County Spay, Neuter Services
Feb. 25: Joe Finkle & The 7/10 Splits at Newhall American Legion
American Legion Post 507 Newhall will host a Rock 'n Roll Dance Party at Club 507 on Sunday, Feb. 25. Joe Finkle & The 7/10 Splits bring their heartfelt brand of Rockabilly and sweet 50s Rock 'n Roll back to the Club 507 stage. Every song is danceable, you won't want to leave the dance floor.
Feb. 25: Joe Finkle & The 7/10 Splits at Newhall American Legion
Saugus Teen Recognized for Boys & Girls Club Eagle Scout Project
Saugus native Zachary Hoffman will be recognized at an Eagle Scout court of honor on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Junior High School branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Saugus Teen Recognized for Boys & Girls Club Eagle Scout Project
TMU Track Breaks Records, Adds Qualifiers at Moorpark
Track and field at The Master's University had a record-breaking afternoon at the Moorpark Season Opener Friday in Moorpark. The team had 19 top-five marks in school history and five school records.
TMU Track Breaks Records, Adds Qualifiers at Moorpark
Supes Vote to Contest Supreme Court Ruling on Encampment Removals
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have voted in support of Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Janice Hahn’s motion that will add Los Angeles County to a growing list of entities that have made appeals to the Supreme Court regarding Johnson v. City of Grants Pass, a Ninth Circuit Court ruling that restricts local government’s ability to enforce encampment clearances as part of their anti-camping ordinances.
Supes Vote to Contest Supreme Court Ruling on Encampment Removals
Feb. 8: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at Salt Creek Grille
Salt Creek Grille will host an all-day (lunch, dinner, bar and take-out) fundraiser for Carousel Ranch’s 10th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign on Thursday, Feb. 8.
Feb. 8: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at Salt Creek Grille
Wilk Bill Would Make Wildfire Settlements Tax-Free
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has introduced legislation that would help victims of wildfire by exempting settlement payments they receive from state income tax.
Wilk Bill Would Make Wildfire Settlements Tax-Free
Princess Cruises Sets New Record for Alaska Bookings in January
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced that it achieved an all-time high in Alaska bookings for the month of January, surpassing any previous January in the cruise brand’s history by more than 20%.
Princess Cruises Sets New Record for Alaska Bookings in January
Feb. 10: Daiso Grand Opening at The Plaza at Golden Valley
Daiso, the global retail chain offering a wide range of affordable and unique products, has announced the grand opening of its new Santa Clarita Valley store at The Plaza at Golden Valley in Canyon Country on Feb. 10.
Feb. 10: Daiso Grand Opening at The Plaza at Golden Valley
San Pedro Ocean Water Closure Due to 8M Gallon Sewage Release
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water closure for the ocean waters surrounding the entire area around Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro due to the release of untreated sewage. The initial report of approximately 1,000,000 gallons has been revised to 5,000,000 gallons.
San Pedro Ocean Water Closure Due to 8M Gallon Sewage Release
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
SCVNews.com