CHP Launches Maximum Enforcement Period Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is quickly approaching, and many Californians are preparing to close out the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip.

The California Highway Patrol wants to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely and will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period in anticipation of the increased traffic that often accompanies a holiday weekend.

The CHP’s Labor Day MEP begins at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. In addition to assisting motorists and looking for traffic violations throughout the holiday weekend, CHP officers will be paying close attention to those who are suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs and/or alcohol.

The CHP reminds those who travel during Labor Day weekend to buckle up, drive at a safe speed, and never drive impaired.

Forty-three people were killed in vehicle crashes on California roadways during the holiday weekend in 2021. Additionally, CHP officers made 985 DUI arrests and issued more than 6,000 speeding citations throughout the state during last year’s Labor Day weekend. Avoid being arrested for DUI and becoming a statistic. Designate a driver or use a ride-share service, and always wear your seat belt.

“Alcohol-and drug-impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of traffic fatalities and injuries in California, and the moment an impaired driver gets behind the wheel, they put themselves and every other person on the road in great danger,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “The CHP is committed to enforcement and non-enforcement strategies, including education and community engagement, to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone traveling throughout California during the holiday.”

If you see or suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1 immediately. Be prepared to provide the dispatcher a description of the vehicle, the license plate number, location, and direction of travel. Your phone call may save someone’s life.

The CHP’s MEP coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ongoing impaired driving national enforcement campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” which continues through September 5.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.

