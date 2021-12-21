header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 21
1910 - Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale's Cut [story]
Newhall Tunnel
CHP Reminds Community to Travel Safe this Holiday Season
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
transportation

The holiday season is upon us and the California Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to put safety first and follow the rules of the road while traveling California’s roadways.

According to data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, at least 38 people were killed in crashes in California throughout the Christmas holiday enforcement period last year. During that 78-hour Maximum Enforcement Period, CHP officers made 573 arrests for driving under the influence.

“The CHP will be out on California’s roadways while the public travels to join friends and family this weekend,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Our goal is the same as yours, to make certain you arrive safely at your destination. From our family to yours, we wish you all a safe and happy holiday.”

The CHP will begin its Maximum Enforcement Period at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24, and continue it through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26.

During that time, all available officers will be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist any motorists or pedestrians in need of help.

Wherever your holiday travels take you, remember to plan ahead, buckle up, avoid distractions, and never drive while impaired.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 190th Death
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 190th Death
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 190 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
FULL STORY...
Jan. 3: Final Public Hearing and Vote on Groundwater Sustainability Plan
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Jan. 3: Final Public Hearing and Vote on Groundwater Sustainability Plan
A virtual public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, on the final Groundwater Sustainability Plan to protect the Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin, a vital resource for Santa Clarita Valley’s residents, farms and the environment.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 190th Death
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 190 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 190th Death
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations for Families Interested in Fostering
The Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations for Families Interested in Fostering
Jan. 3: Final Public Hearing and Vote on Groundwater Sustainability Plan
A virtual public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, on the final Groundwater Sustainability Plan to protect the Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin, a vital resource for Santa Clarita Valley’s residents, farms and the environment.
Jan. 3: Final Public Hearing and Vote on Groundwater Sustainability Plan
Community Invited to Sierra Hillbillies, SCV Parks and Rec 10-Week Square Dancing Class
The Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club and the Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department invite the community to join a 10-week social square dance class starting on Jan. 11.
Community Invited to Sierra Hillbillies, SCV Parks and Rec 10-Week Square Dancing Class
Waste Management, City Offering Christmas Tree Recycling until Jan. 8
After the carols are sung and the gifts are opened, Waste Management encourages residents to recycle their trees through its curbside collection program and drop-off locations from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8.
Waste Management, City Offering Christmas Tree Recycling until Jan. 8
Non-Profits Invited to Apply to 2022-2023 CDBG Funding
The city of Santa Clarita announced that SCV non-profits can now apply for the Community Development Block Grant's 2022-2023 funding cycle.
Non-Profits Invited to Apply to 2022-2023 CDBG Funding
City Launches ‘Places with Spaces’ Art Program
Let the city of Santa Clarita be your matchmaker!
City Launches ‘Places with Spaces’ Art Program
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes One Reality Show, Two Commercials
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 20 - Sunday, Dec. 26:
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes One Reality Show, Two Commercials
Saugus Dance Team Fundraiser Offers Gift Wrapping at Kohl’s
The Saugus High School Dance Team is hosting a gift wrapping fundraiser to assist Santa Clarita families with last minute wrapping of holiday gifts.
Saugus Dance Team Fundraiser Offers Gift Wrapping at Kohl’s
Dec. 22-23: Escape Room Event ‘Tactically Framed’
Saugus High School senior Sophia Celi has created an escape room experience to raise awareness about climate change.
Dec. 22-23: Escape Room Event ‘Tactically Framed’
Herrick Picks Up Historic 600th Win with Victory Over Rio Hondo
GLENDALE — College of the Canyons head coach Greg Herrick picked up his 600th career victory at the college on Friday, as the Cougars fought for a historic 78-67 win over Rio Hondo College during day one action of the Glendale Crossover.
Herrick Picks Up Historic 600th Win with Victory Over Rio Hondo
State Parks Lineup Includes First Day Hikes, Christmas Bird Count
California State Parks released the upcoming holiday lineup, which includes Interpretive Programs, First Day Hikes, Christmas Bird Count, and volunteer opportunities. 
State Parks Lineup Includes First Day Hikes, Christmas Bird Count
Monday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports Seven New Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 60 new Omicron cases, 3,258 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.
Monday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports Seven New Deaths
Today in SCV History (Dec. 20)
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
map
Today in SCV History (Dec. 19)
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
Today in SCV History (Dec. 18)
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Cold Weather Alert Extended Through Tuesday in SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert in Santa Clarita through Tuesday, Dec. 21 due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures and wind chill's below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Cold Weather Alert Extended Through Tuesday in SCV
FYI’s Annual Holiday Party Brings Cheer and Joy to Dozens of Local Foster Youth
Fostering Youth Independence once again held its annual holiday party, with festivities and gifts for 50 local foster youth supported by the non-profit organization.
FYI’s Annual Holiday Party Brings Cheer and Joy to Dozens of Local Foster Youth
Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 189th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 189 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 189th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases
Dec. 18-19: Inaugural Haus of Claus European-Style Holiday Market at the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent
The Cristal Palace Spiegeltent is inviting the community for its inaugural Haus of Claus Holiday Market, a European-style Christmas Market on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19 starting at noon.
Dec. 18-19: Inaugural Haus of Claus European-Style Holiday Market at the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent
QM Design Group Recognized as Wilk’s December Small Business of the Month
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recently recognized QM Design Group as the 21st Senate District’s Small Business of the Month.
QM Design Group Recognized as Wilk’s December Small Business of the Month
Dec.18: Community Invited to Small Business Pop-Up Event at Bridgeport Park
Join over 30 vendors on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a family-friendly small shops marketplace pop-up event at Bridgeport Park hosted by Family Light Events.
Dec.18: Community Invited to Small Business Pop-Up Event at Bridgeport Park
