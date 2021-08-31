header image

2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF
Jake Kuredjian
CHP to Implement Maximum Enforcement Period During Labor Day Weekend
| Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
chp checkpoint

In anticipation of the increased traffic over the Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol announced it will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6.

The holiday enforcement effort will begin on Friday at 6:01 p.m. and continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

To help keep motorists safe, officers will focus on removing impaired drivers from the road. Impairment can be caused by more than just alcohol – it also comes from cannabis, illicit drugs, and prescription drugs, or a combination of any of these.

Traffic safety efforts by the CHP during the 2020 Labor Day MEP resulted in more than 900 arrests for driving under the influence. Sadly, 46 people died in crashes throughout California that weekend – many of whom were not wearing a seat belt.

“Our officers are dedicated to making the roadways safe for all who use them,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Driving sober or designating a sober driver is the responsible choice to keep you, your passengers, and other motorists safe.”

All CHP officers and sergeants have received additional training on detecting impaired drivers. California also has the nation’s highest number of Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) – an officer specifically trained to identify drug impairment. During the upcoming holiday weekend, DREs will be on duty throughout the state.

If you suspect that a driver is impaired:

– Keep your distance and call 9-1-1.

– Be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a complete description of the vehicle, license plate number, location, and direction of travel.

That telephone call may save someone’s life.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.
