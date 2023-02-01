CIF Southern Section Seeking New Commissioner of Athletics

The CIF-SS is looking for an exceptional individual to become Commissioner of Athletics on or about July 5.

The Commissioner is the Chief Executive and Administrative Officer and is responsible to the Executive Committee for successful administration and management of the CIF-SS programs, functions and activities.

Qualifications and Experience:

-Minimum of five years of successful experience in interscholastic athletics as a high school principal,

athletic director or administrator.

-Ability to make effective public presentations, written and oral, and to develop and maintain satisfactory relations with school personnel, news media and the public at all levels.

– Sensitivity to and understanding of a diverse population.

– Evidence of strong advocacy for interscholastic athletics.

– Willingness to listen and respond to students, parents, coaches, administrators and members of the community.

– Advanced degree and administrative credential preferred.

– The highest personal and professional ethics and standards.

– Experience in legislative and legal proceedings preferred.

– Computer knowledge and experience required.

Major Responsibilities:

-Direct and coordinate policies set by the CIF-SS Council and Executive Committee.

-Interpret and enforce CIF-SS rules and regulations.

-Work with the Chief Financial Officer in administering the finances of the organization.

-Serve as official spokesperson for the CIF-SS in communication with member schools and all organizations with whom the organization becomes involved.

-Provide effective leadership and direction in the management of CIF-SS services and activities.

-Serve as Secretary to the CIF-SS Council, Secretary to the Executive Committee and as an Ex-Officio member of all standing committees.

-Perform other duties expected of the Chief Executive and Administrative Officer or as may be determined by the CIF-SS Council and Executive Committee.

-Establish annual CIF-SS goals with clearly measurable objectives which incorporate involvement with CIF-SS membership, the CIF State Office, and the NFHS (CIF-SS Blue Book Bylaw 54.9).

Application Process, the deadline for receiving the following documents will be Friday, March 17, 2023 (11:59 pm):

-Personal letter of application for the position stating why you are interested and summarizing your qualifications.

-Résumé which includes a complete listing of your training and experience.

-At least three current written recommendations from individuals who have been in positions to observe and evaluate your performance.

Selection Process, only those candidates who have submitted all documents by the deadline will be considered in the following process:

-Notice of vacancy posting on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

-Paper screening to be completed by Friday, March 24, 2023.

-Round one interviews will be conducted Saturday, April 1, 2023.

-Additional round one interviews will be conducted Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

-Final interviews will be conducted Thursday, April 6, 2023.

-New Commissioner announced Monday, April 17, 2023.

-Employment will be effective July 5, 2023.

Contract, Salary and Benefits:

-Multi-year contract with performance-based renewal option.

-Salary range – $240,424 to $262,717 (negotiable).

-Twelve-month position with 24 vacation days.

-Employer share of PERS and Social Security membership.

-Paid health, dental and vision insurance commensurate with CIF-SS annual allowance.

-Monthly travel stipend.

Direct all inquiries to:

James Perry

Commissioner Selection Committee Chair

(714) 904-7689

jperry@hbuhsd.edu

Send required application documents (pdf format) via electronic mail to:

Mitch Carty

CIF Southern Section

Chief Financial Officer

mitchc@cifss.org

Disqualification:

Any individual who attempts to directly contact individual members of the CIF-SS Executive Committee with the intent of influencing their decision will be disqualified.

