Applications for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Closing Soon

The re-launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” is fast approaching and applications for students is closing soon later this month.

The Big Idea SCV will challenge young adults to unleash their creativity, problem-solving, critical thinking, and presentation skills and develop a mindset for 21st-century careers to become entrepreneurs and leaders in business.

Applicants must be high school students grades 9 – 12, or college students between ages 18 – 25

-The Initial Application is uploaded online prior to the deadline, midnight Feb. 16, 2024, which includes:

-A description of your business idea in fewer than 500 words (Template available for download)

-An endorsement letter from any teacher/faculty member

-Initial applications will be reviewed by members of the SCV business community and they will determine who moves on to semi finals.

The competition which is a “3” part process will have “2” categories: High School 9-12th grade and College students 18 – 25 with a business idea, concept or product.

Students may participate as “individuals” or as a Team up to three members.

Participants who make it to the finals will then be invited to present and pitch their idea to five judges and to the community for the “audience choice award” for a chance to win cash prizes.

Over $25,000 in total prizes will be awarded. Students that advance to the finals will present “ in an expo setting” to experienced entrepreneurs, business-people and our community.

There is no fee to apply, and total prizes are valued at over $25,000 throughout the competition.

To apply click on the link.

