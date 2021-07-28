City Asks Seeks Public Input On Public Safety Grant Proposal

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jul 28, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is looking for public feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program.

The City is eligible to receive $23,070 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s JAG program, which is aimed at enhancing public safety. JAG allows states and local governments to support a broad range of activities to prevent and better respond to crime based on local needs and conditions. Funds may be used for hiring, training and maintaining personnel, as well as for equipment and supplies to improve overall crime prevention.

Proposed operations and strategies for the 2021 JAG program application will focus on a compilation of purchases to improve traffic safety and enforcement, investigative equipment, off-road enforcement and safety equipment with an aim to enhance technology so Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station operations are more efficient and effective. Specifically, these items include handheld Lidar units, battery packs, digital cameras, a gun safe, phone recording equipment, tracking devices, digital voice recorders, a ballistic shield and GPS units.

All public comments for the proposal must be received by noon on Monday Aug 2. For more information on the 2021 JAG program application or to comment on the proposal, please contact Masis Hagobian at (661) 286-4057 or via email atmhagobian@santa-clarita.com.

No Comments for : City Asks Seeks Public Input On Public Safety Grant Proposal


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • City Asks Seeks Public Input On Public Safety Grant Proposal

    City Asks Seeks Public Input On Public Safety Grant Proposal

    2 hours ago
  • California Public Health Updates Statewide Mask Guidelines

    California Public Health Updates Statewide Mask Guidelines

    2 hours ago
  • Board of Supervisors Approves Alternative Approach For Juvenile Justice

    Board of Supervisors Approves Alternative Approach For Juvenile Justice

    3 hours ago
  • Barger’s Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission Gets Board Approval

    Barger’s Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission Gets Board Approval

    3 hours ago
  • WiSH Cars Under The Stars Show Supports Hart Students

    WiSH Cars Under The Stars Show Supports Hart Students

    5 hours ago
  • Hearing For Anti-CEMEX Bill Pushed To January

    Hearing For Anti-CEMEX Bill Pushed To January

    6 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (July 28)

    Today in SCV History (July 28)

    18 hours ago
  • California State University Implementing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Fall 2021

    California State University Implementing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Fall 2021

    1 day ago
  • Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,581; L.A. County’s Case Rates Increasing Across All Adult Age Groups

    Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,581; L.A. County’s Case Rates Increasing Across All Adult Age Groups

    1 day ago
  • Former Saugus High Midfielder Lauren Park Signs with TMU

    Former Saugus High Midfielder Lauren Park Signs with TMU

    1 day ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.