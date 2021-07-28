City Asks Seeks Public Input On Public Safety Grant Proposal

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jul 28, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is looking for public feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program.

The City is eligible to receive $23,070 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s JAG program, which is aimed at enhancing public safety. JAG allows states and local governments to support a broad range of activities to prevent and better respond to crime based on local needs and conditions. Funds may be used for hiring, training and maintaining personnel, as well as for equipment and supplies to improve overall crime prevention.

Proposed operations and strategies for the 2021 JAG program application will focus on a compilation of purchases to improve traffic safety and enforcement, investigative equipment, off-road enforcement and safety equipment with an aim to enhance technology so Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station operations are more efficient and effective. Specifically, these items include handheld Lidar units, battery packs, digital cameras, a gun safe, phone recording equipment, tracking devices, digital voice recorders, a ballistic shield and GPS units.

All public comments for the proposal must be received by noon on Monday Aug 2. For more information on the 2021 JAG program application or to comment on the proposal, please contact Masis Hagobian at (661) 286-4057 or via email atmhagobian@santa-clarita.com.

