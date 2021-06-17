City Council to Resume In Person Public Participation

With restrictions easing in California and LA County, The Santa Clarita City Council is returning to fully in-person meetings starting with the meeting scheduled for Tues, June 22 at 6 p.m.

City Council meetings will continue to be broadcast on SCVTV, Spectrum Channel 20 and AT&T Channel 99, as well as through Facebook Live and the City of Santa Clarita’s website at http://santa-clarita.com/Agendas, but public participation will now be conducted in-person in Council Chambers at City Hall located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard.

“We are excited to welcome residents back to attend our publicly held meetings in person,” said Mayor Bill Miranda. “The City is thankful for our community following safety guidelines, and we look forward to interacting with residents face-to-face as we transition to an all in-person format once again.”

Other regularly scheduled public meetings, including meetings for Commissions and other legislative bodies, will also return to an in-person format beginning June 22. During the COVID-19 pandemic, public meetings transitioned to a virtual format to ensure physical distancing for participants and members of the public. Virtual meetings allowed members of the public to participate with spoken comments through Zoom and written comments submitted electronically.

Beginning June 22, residents wishing to address the City Council during public participation will be required to fill out a written speaker card that can be picked up near the entrance of Council Chambers. Those wishing to provide written comments on an item listed on the agenda may continue to submit them electronically at santa-clarita.com/WrittenComment at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Assistive listening devices for attendees are available upon request.

Attendees at public meetings are reminded to be in compliance with current Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders regarding face coverings. Fully vaccinated visitors are not required to wear a face-covering at City Hall, while those who are not fully vaccinated are required to do so. Attendees will self-attest they are in compliance and will not be asked about their vaccination status prior to entering City Hall.

The City of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome residents back to City Hall for public meetings and encourages residents to stay up to date by viewing Council Meeting Recaps on the City’s website and social media accounts. For more information about the Santa Clarita City Council and City Council meetings, please visit santa-clarita.com/CityCouncil.

