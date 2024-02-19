Downloads:
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
Roll Call
FLAG SALUTE
ELECTION OF CHAIRPERSON AND VICE CHAIRPERSON
COMMISSION SECRETARY ANNOUNCEMENT
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Minutes of Jan 16, 2024 6:00 PM
PUBLIC HEARINGS
1. TRIUMPH ROAD NEW SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENCE (MASTER CASE 22-131)

A request for a new single-family residence on Triumph Road.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P24-05
b. Exhibit A – Conditions of Approval
c. Vicinity Map
d. Site Plan, Elevations, and Hillside Renderings
e. Notice of Exemption
f. Public Hearing Notice
2. WIRELESS COMMUNICATION FACILITY ON AN EXISTING TOWER (MASTER CASE 23-071)

A request to install and operate an AT&T wireless communications facility on an existing Southern California Edison lattice tower.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P24-04
b. Exhibit A – Conditions of Approval
c. Aerial & Zoning Map
d. Site Plan, Floor Plan, Elevation
e. Visual Simulations
f. Noise Assessment Report
g. Propagation Map
h. Notice of Exemption
i. Public Hearing Notice
3. TENTATIVE PARCEL MAP 84315 (MASTER CASE 23-188)

Proposed Tentative Parcel Map for Centre Pointe Village.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P24-03
b. Exhibit A – Conditions of Approval
c. Tentative Parcel Map 84315
d. Existing and Future Buildings Exhibit
e. Aerial and Zoning Map
f. Notice of Exemption
g. Public Hearing Notice
PLANNING MANAGER’S REPORT
PLANNING COMMISSIONERS’ REPORT
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
ADJOURNMENT
CERTIFICATION