Weekly COVID Roundup: Indicators Continue to Decline

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 95 new laboratory confirmed cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.

Public Health is now reporting COVID-19 data once a week. This is the most recent data from Friday, Feb. 9.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 37,386 case totals to 3,869,544 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 104,781 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 increase to 593.

COVID-19 Indicators Continue to Decline, Yet Remain Above Pre-Surge Levels

In Los Angeles County, COVID-19 indicators continue to decline from peak levels seen a few weeks ago, yet remain elevated. This week, Public Health reports 262 average daily COVID-19 cases, a decrease from the 376 cases reported last week. Reported cases do not include home tests, so the actual number of COVID-19 infections in the community is higher.

Wastewater concentrations of SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are at 36 percent of the 2022-2023 winter peak for the week ending Jan. 27, a notable decline from 64 percent for one week earlier. Wastewater concentrations provide a more complete picture of COVID-19 transmission levels than reported cases alone.

There was an average of 563 COVID-positive hospitalized patients for the week ending Feb. 3, a decrease from the average of 658 COVID-positive hospitalized patients for the previous week.

COVID-19 deaths have not yet started to decline. Public Health is reporting an average of 5.6 deaths per day, a slight increase from 5.0 deaths per day reported one week earlier.It is not unexpected to see changes in the death metric later than other metrics due to both the time needed to receive death certificates and the natural progression of the disease.

Public Health reports COVID-19 data weekly. The following table shows case, wastewater, emergency department, hospitalization, and death data in Los Angeles County over the past four weeks.

All daily averages are 7-day averages. Data for past weeks are subject to change in future reports. Time periods covered by each metric: cases from 2/7/24 onward = week ending each Sunday; cases prior to 2/7/24 = week ending each Saturday; wastewater = week ending each Saturday, with a one-week lag; ED data = week ending each Sunday; hospitalizations = week ending each Saturday; deaths from 2/7/24 onward = week ending each Tuesday, with a three-week lag; deaths prior to 2/7/24 = week ending each Monday, with a three-week lag; death percentage = week ending each Monday, with a one-week lag.

Case data is presented by episode date, an approximation of the date the illness began, and death data is presented by date of death. This is a change from how case and death data were presented prior to July 26, 2023, which was by date of report. Daily average cases do not include Long Beach and Pasadena; daily average deaths include Long Beach and Pasadena.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

Since the State of Emergency has been lifted, the William S. Hart Union High School District will no longer be posting dashboard information.

Santa Clarita Valley Update

The L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported one additional death from COVID-19 in Acton and one new death in Lake Hughes, bringing the total number of deaths in the SCV to 579.

NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community and area poverty categories.

The following is the community breakdown of the 593 deaths in the SCV per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 480

Castaic: 35

Acton: 21

Stevenson Ranch: 19

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 11

Agua Dulce: 8

Val Verde: 6

Elizabeth Lake: 4

Lake Hughes: 3

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Newhall: 1

Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

SCV Cases

Of the 104,781 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 77,403

*Castaic: 10,161

Stevenson Ranch: 6,353

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,972

Acton: 2,120

Val Verde: 1,282

Agua Dulce: 1,045

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 1,002

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 364

Elizabeth Lake: 307

Bouquet Canyon: 222

Lake Hughes: 216

Saugus/Canyon Country: 153

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 109

Sand Canyon: 64

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 47

Placerita Canyon: 25

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California By the Numbers

California now reports weekly COVID updates on Fridays. Updated data as of Friday, Feb. 9:

