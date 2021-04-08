City Postpones 2021 Marathon, Event Permanently Moved to February

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying public health restrictions in place for large events and community gatherings, as well as past participation numbers, the city of Santa Clarita has evaluated several components of the annual Santa Clarita Marathon and is making a necessary change to the event.

The Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, will permanently move to the second weekend in February, beginning in 2022.

The Santa Clarita Marathon was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, marking just the second time in 24 years that the large-scale community event did not take place. As the event has grown over the years, the Santa Clarita Marathon now includes a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K and Mayor’s Walk and takes place over two days. Originally scheduled for November 2021, the 25th anniversary of the Santa Clarita Marathon will now be held on February 12 and 13, 2022.

In the past year, following the cancellation of running events nationwide, many races were rescheduled to the same November weekend as the Santa Clarita Marathon, creating increased competition for participants. A move to February also means cooler weather that is more conducive to productive long-distance running, as well as fewer heat-related concerns for runners, spectators and race officials.

Registration for the 25th Santa Clarita Marathon will open on July 1, 2021. For more information about the Santa Clarita Marathon, please contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...