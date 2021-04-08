header image

April 8
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
City Postpones 2021 Marathon, Event Permanently Moved to February
| Thursday, Apr 8, 2021
Santa Clarita Marathon

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying public health restrictions in place for large events and community gatherings, as well as past participation numbers, the city of Santa Clarita has evaluated several components of the annual Santa Clarita Marathon and is making a necessary change to the event.

The Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, will permanently move to the second weekend in February, beginning in 2022.

The Santa Clarita Marathon was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, marking just the second time in 24 years that the large-scale community event did not take place. As the event has grown over the years, the Santa Clarita Marathon now includes a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K and Mayor’s Walk and takes place over two days. Originally scheduled for November 2021, the 25th anniversary of the Santa Clarita Marathon will now be held on February 12 and 13, 2022.

In the past year, following the cancellation of running events nationwide, many races were rescheduled to the same November weekend as the Santa Clarita Marathon, creating increased competition for participants. A move to February also means cooler weather that is more conducive to productive long-distance running, as well as fewer heat-related concerns for runners, spectators and race officials.

Registration for the 25th Santa Clarita Marathon will open on July 1, 2021. For more information about the Santa Clarita Marathon, please contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Remain Under 600; SCV Cases Total 27,417
Thursday, Apr 8, 2021
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Remain Under 600; SCV Cases Total 27,417
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 52 new deaths and 710 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,417 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Animal Care & Control Temporarily Waives Pet Licensing Fees
Thursday, Apr 8, 2021
Animal Care & Control Temporarily Waives Pet Licensing Fees
Because of the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, some pet owners may have delayed purchasing their annual pet licenses and are now subject to late penalty fees.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Valencia Industrial Building Sold to Versatile Systems
CBRE announced the sale of a state-of-the-art 24,164 square-foot industrial facility to Tera McHugh and John McHugh, owners of Versatile Systems, Inc.
Valencia Industrial Building Sold to Versatile Systems
