City to Announce Coronavirus Response After Friday’s Closed Session Meeting

The city of Santa Clarita City Council will be holding a closed session meeting tomorrow, Friday, March 13, at 3:00 p.m. to discuss a coordinated response to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The City is reviewing and evaluating all operations, facilities and programming to ensure we are following the recommendations of our county and state health officials. Following the closed session meeting, Mayor Cameron Smyth will make a statement on what the City is doing to proactively help slow the spread of the coronavirus and lessen the strain on our local health care providers.

The City is in close consultation with our local community organizations to ensure a measured and cohesive response to coronavirus. Local organizations including California Institute of the Arts, Castaic Union School District, College of the Canyons, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Newhall School District, Office of Senator Scott Wilk, Office of Assemblywoman Christy Smith, Office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, Saugus Union School District, SCV Senior Center, Sulphur Springs Union School District, The Masters University and William S. Hart Union High School District are united in following the lead of Los Angeles County and its Department of Public Health and State Health officials regarding the current response.

The City is also working hand in hand with our public safety officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.

For updates, please continue to monitor the City of Santa Clarita’s social media pages and visit our website at santa-clarita.com/coronavirus.