COC Fall 2021 Registration Underway

With hundreds of in-person classes available during the fall 2021 semester, College of the Canyons is offering students and community members the opportunity to get back on track toward earning a degree or preparing for a new career.

Registration for Fall 2021, which began May 24, is still open to students and community members. They can choose from nearly 2000 sections in a wide range of academic subjects and career education disciplines.

To help accommodate the needs and preferences of students, the college will continue to offer classes in a variety of online hybrid formats.

“We are very excited to be expanding the number of in-person classes offered during our fall semester,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “As the tide continues to turn toward safe, face-to-face interaction, we are ready and eager to welcome our students back on campus. Their health and safety remains our top priority.”

The majority of class sections offered will be courses that most students need to either graduate or meet prerequisites for transfer to a four-year school.

In addition, high school juniors and seniors can take advantage of fall classes to earn college and high school credit while taking classes at COC with waived enrollment fees.

High school students (11th and 12th grade) can begin registering June 23. A final late registration period for all students will begin June 28.

The schedule also features more than 150 classes offered through the college’s School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL), which provides career skills and lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost.

Some PPL classes being offered in the summer include English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, human resources, GED preparation, career skills, computer skills, health, Spanish for healthcare workers, and certification training classes for Maya and Adobe software.

To register or obtain more information about PPL classes, please visit the school’s webpage.

If not held on campus, fall classes will be held in the following formats:

OnlineLive – These classes will be held via Zoom on the days and times listed on the class schedule. Students will not be able to register for two classes at the same time.

Online – These classes will not meet live. They give students the flexibility to complete instruction at their convenience.

The fall 2021 semester starts on Monday, Aug. 23 and ends on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Enrollment fees at all 116 California Community Colleges will remain at $46 per unit, as mandated by the state of California.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...