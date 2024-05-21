header image

May 21
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
Lyons Avenue Temporary Lanes Closures Announced
| Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Lane Closures

The city of Santa Clarita announced temporary lane closures east bound on Lyons Avenue, between Wiley Canyon Road and Railroad Avenue.

The closures will take place during evening hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The closures are expected to last several weeks.

Please drive cautiously and be prepared for intermittent delays.

Ten Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

Ten Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, May 20, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 20 - Sunday, May 26.
FULL STORY...

May 21: Planning Commission Continues Town Center Public Hearings

May 21: Planning Commission Continues Town Center Public Hearings
Friday, May 17, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

City Earns State Communications, Outreach Awards

City Earns State Communications, Outreach Awards
Friday, May 17, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division was recently recognized by the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) for their outreach efforts and impactful campaigns across special events, branding and social media presence in 2023.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Summer Library Reading Program Seeks Volunteers

Santa Clarita Summer Library Reading Program Seeks Volunteers
Thursday, May 16, 2024
The annual Summer Reading Program is back at the Santa Clarita Public Library. This year's theme is "Read, Renew, Repeat." During the seven-week summer program, residents are encouraged to read a variety of books and/or participate in crafts or activities.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TMU Professor Helps Bring Classical Christian Education to Africa
One evening in 2017, Grant Horner, Ph.D., the director of the classical liberal arts program at The Master’s University, had just finished conducting a plenary talk in Manhattan when he came face-to-face with a continent-sized proposal.
TMU Professor Helps Bring Classical Christian Education to Africa
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
TMU Students Get Talking with Podcasting Course
When Dr. Bob Dickson first began teaching Podcast Studio at The Master’s University, the podcasting format had already taken to the skies and was planting its flag in the media atmosphere.
TMU Students Get Talking with Podcasting Course
Teenage Rising Star Set to Graduate from CSUN
While most teenagers are navigating their way through high school, 15-year-old actor Tate Birchmore is preparing to walk the California State University, Northridge commencement stage.
Teenage Rising Star Set to Graduate from CSUN
Cougars Conclude Track & Field Season at State Championship Meet
College of the Canyons wrapped the 2024 season by seeing three Cougars compete during day two action of the 3C2A Track & Field State Championships hosted by Saddleback College.
Cougars Conclude Track & Field Season at State Championship Meet
Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community
Whether you’re exploring the trails in our vast open spaces, enjoying time in any of our 38 parks or simply driving through the community, Santa Clarita stands out from the rest.
Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community
May 21: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 21, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
May 21: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Twenty-one College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees. 
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Brad Meza Named New Hart High Baseball Coach
Hart High School is proud to announce Brad Meza as the new varsity head baseball coach for its program.
Brad Meza Named New Hart High Baseball Coach
May 22: COC Board, Foundation Joint Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, along with the COC Foundation Board of Directors, will hold a joint business meeting Wednesday, May 22, beginning at 5 p.m.
May 22: COC Board, Foundation Joint Business Meeting
Hart District Special Meeting to Discuss Superintendent Search Process
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 21, at 1 p.m. to discuss the process for its superintendent search.
Hart District Special Meeting to Discuss Superintendent Search Process
Ten Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 20 - Sunday, May 26.
Ten Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Arian Jaquez Otey.
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
Eight COC Baseball Players Named to All-WSC Team
College of the Canyons baseball saw eight players recognized with All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division honors. 
Eight COC Baseball Players Named to All-WSC Team
Four Lady Cougs Earn All-WSC Softball Honors
College of the Canyons softball was represented with four selections to the 2024 All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division Team. 
Four Lady Cougs Earn All-WSC Softball Honors
May 21: Planning Commission Continues Town Center Public Hearings
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m.
May 21: Planning Commission Continues Town Center Public Hearings
City Earns State Communications, Outreach Awards
The city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division was recently recognized by the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) for their outreach efforts and impactful campaigns across special events, branding and social media presence in 2023.
City Earns State Communications, Outreach Awards
LASD Torch Relay Honors Ryan Clinkunbroomer, Fallen Heroes
The Memorial Torch Relay Run was established in 1975 to honor the memory of the brave and dedicated peace officers in Los Angeles County who sacrificed their lives in the performance of their duties.
LASD Torch Relay Honors Ryan Clinkunbroomer, Fallen Heroes
June 1: ARTree Community Arts Center Bottle Cap Mural Project
Join ARTree Community Arts Center in building a cleaner, greener community by creating a mural made from thousands of recycled bottle caps!
June 1: ARTree Community Arts Center Bottle Cap Mural Project
SCV Water’s Kevin Strauss Named CAPIO’s Communicator of the Year
The California Association of Public Information Officials recognized Kevin Strauss, Communications Manager for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency with one of CAPIO's highest honors - the 2024 Communicator of the Year - during the 2024 awards dinner on May 14 in Indian Wells.
SCV Water’s Kevin Strauss Named CAPIO’s Communicator of the Year
