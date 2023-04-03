COC Men’s Swim Team Ties for First at WSC Home Meet

Story and photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons hosted Western State Conference (WSC) meet No. 3 at the Cougar Natatorium on March 31, with the men’s team tying for an historic first-place result and the women’s side swimming to fourth in the team standings.

Canyons (109.5) tied with L.A. Valley College (109.5) in the top spot ahead of Ventura (91), Bakersfield (65) and Citrus College (46). The first-place finish was the first for Canyons since 2019 and only the second in program history.

COC freshman Ahmed Abdelsalam helped Canyons find victory in two relay events before posting a pair of runner-up individual finishes. Abdelsalam finished second in both the 50-yard (23.03) and 100-yard freestyle (50.32) events to earn 14 event points.

Earlier in the meet he swam butterfly in the men’s 400-yard medley relay in teaming with Christian Cruz, Martin Wise and Bence Endresz for a first-place result (3:56.87).

Abdelsalam also swam first position in the 800-yard freestyle relay, once again teaming with Endresz, Cruz and Wise for another first-place finish (8:04.58).

Cruz was a winner in the 400-yard IM at a time of 5:12.59 and later took the 200-yard backstroke event at 2:15.18.

Keanu Pence won the 200-yard butterfly event with a pace of 2:15.47, and Martin Wise took top honors in the 200-yard breaststroke at 2:32.78.

In the women’s standings it was Ventura (147.5) ahead of L.A. Valley (92), Bakersfield (56), COC (48) and Citrus (46).

Alyssa Hamilton finished runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle (25.92) before taking first in the 100-yard version of the event (56.98). Ella Pratt was third in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:54.50).

The team of Hamilton, Isabella Robles-Lahr, Shea Zapolsky and Ella Pratt were third in the 800-yard freestyle relay (9:45.88).

Canyons will next compete at the annual two-day Pasadena City College Invitational April 7-8.

