May 10
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
Academy at Method Charter Offers Dual COC Enrollment
| Friday, May 10, 2024

The Academy at Method Schools Flyer_SCVTVThe Academy at Method Schools has announced the launch of its innovative online independent study dual enrollment charter school in the Santa Clarita Valley in partnership with College of the Canyons. Beginning in Fall 2024, The Academy will provide a unique educational experience for ninth to 12th graders.

At The Academy, students attend college courses online while earning a high school diploma from a WASC-accredited institution. Method Schools prides itself on offering a standards mastery-based curriculum that meets a-g and NCAA requirements, ensuring students receive a well-rounded and rigorous education. The Academy is perfect for students who want to get ahead, for those who need more flexibility, for athletes, actors, and those who want a choice in their high school educational experience.

“It’s important for families to understand there is more than one option for their high schoolers,” said Sarah Delawder, Director of Curriculum at Method Schools. “Even the Carnegie Foundation president himself acknowledges that seat time does not equal learning time and public education needs to consider more flexible and mastery-based options for students. The Academy at Method Schools is one of those options.”

One of the features of The Academy is the opportunity for enrolled students to earn up to 24 transferable college credits at no cost through two initial pathways in the inaugural year, with more to follow.

The first option is a Business Entrepreneurship CTE Pathway and Certificate of Achievement, where students can earn up to 20 college credits.

The second option is the IGETC prep pathway, which allows students to earn up to 24 transferable college credits.

This program’s fully online model makes it different from other dual enrollment options in the Santa Clarita Valley. Method Schools is a pioneer in online education, offering online K-12 programming from credentialed and highly qualified teachers since 2013. More pathways will be added based on student interest in future years.

“The Academy at Method Schools is revolutionizing how students approach their high school education,” said Dr. Jessica Spallino, CEO and Co-founder of Method Schools. “By partnering with College of the Canyons, we can provide students with a seamless transition into college-level coursework while still completing their high school requirements through Method’s flexible yet rigorous online approach.”

Enrollment for The Academy is now open and interested students can apply online at www.methodschools.org.

The Academy at Method Schools welcomes students with diverse backgrounds and academic abilities. Every student has a place at The Academy.

The Academy at Method Schools is committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive learning environment. With a team of dedicated educators and a robust online platform, students can access personalized instruction and resources to ensure their success.

For more information about The Academy at Method Schools, please visit www.methodschools.org, follow us on Instagram @theacademyatmethodschools or contact Method Schools’ Director of Curriculum, Sarah Delawder at sdelawder@methodschools.org.
