1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
COC Reaches Labor Agreement with Adjunct Faculty
| Friday, Jul 14, 2023
College of the Canyons

Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, approved a two-year agreement with the Part-time Faculty United American Federation of Teachers Local 6262 on Wednesday, July 12. The contract includes market adjustments to improve adjunct faculty regional salary survey ranking and provides a cumulative increase of 23.4 percent.

For the 2022-23 contract year, a 5.94 percent increase will be applied to adjunct faculty salary schedules. In addition, a five percent market adjustment will also be applied to the salary schedules. The net effect of these allocations equates to a 10.94 percent salary schedule increase for all Federation of Teachers unit members for 2023-23.

Salary schedule increases are also included for the 2023-24 contract year. A 7.46 percent increase will be applied to all adjunct salary schedules. In addition, a five percent market adjustment will also be applied to the adjunct salary schedules. The net effect of these allocations equates to a 12.46 percent salary schedule increase for all AFT unit members for 2023-24. Also, the pay rate for scheduled office hours will increase from $40 per hour to 65 percent of the credit adjunct faculty rate, which is at least $59 per hour.

“We value the dedication and expertise adjunct faculty bring to College of the Canyons, and this agreement reflects our commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive academic community, where all faculty members are valued and respected,” said Chancellor Dr. Dianne Van Hook.

“The district is very pleased to have reached a two-year collective bargaining agreement with the American Federation of Teachers and that we were able to improve the competitiveness of College of the Canyons adjunct faculty salaries in our region,” said Deputy Chancellor and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Dr. Diane Fiero, who served as the district’s lead negotiator with AFT. “We have great respect for our adjunct faculty and look forward to working together on important issues as we move forward.”

“American Federation of Teachers Local 6262, Part-time Faculty United at College of the Canyons, enthusiastically welcomes the approval of the two-year labor agreement by the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees. We appreciate their recognition of the significant contributions our adjunct faculty make to College of the Canyons, reflected in the substantial market adjustments and salary schedule increases. These record increases manifest the District’s commitment to enhancing the financial stability of our adjunct faculty,” said AFT Lead Negotiator Warren Heaton, Esq.

Heaton added that the contract changes will benefit adjunct faculty and the students they serve.

“We anticipate these improvements will not only better the lives of our adjunct faculty, but also translate into an elevated educational experience for our students. Our sincere gratitude goes out to Deputy Chancellor Dr. Diane Fiero for her collaborative spirit during these negotiations. This agreement embodies a shared dedication to the prosperity and competitiveness of our adjunct faculty in the region. Together, we will continue to advance our mission of providing an exemplary education to our students,” he said.

Part-time Faculty United American Federation of Teachers Local 6262 represents all adjunct faculty members at College of the Canyons.

