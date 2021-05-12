header image

1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
College Of The Canyons Announces ‘Grad Walks’ Plans
| Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Los Angeles County
Graduation 2021 yard signs celebrating this years in person grad walks.

 

This year’s College of the Canyons graduates will have the opportunity to celebrate offline with an in-person graduation experience.

From Jun 2 to 5, the college will host several in-person walk-through experiences to celebrate this year’s graduating class. The celebration will be held in adherence to state and county health regulations.

“We are excited to provide our students with an opportunity to celebrate the tremendous achievement of reaching graduation,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “For many students, this may be the only degree they earn, at least in the foreseeable future. Being able to graduate on campus, in the presence of the faculty, staff and friends who have helped them along the way, will be a source of inspiration to them as they move forward.”

Held in the Honor Grove, the college’s traditional commencement setting, grad walk experiences will allow students to walk across a graduation stage, have their name read and have pictures taken by a professional photographer. Graduates will be allowed to bring two guests.

Approximately 30 minutes long, each grad walk will feature pre-recorded ceremony speeches that will be made available online.

In order to participate, students will need pre-register for a specific day and time.

Appointments will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Jun 2-5.

To ensure the safety of all attendees, the following health safety protocols will be followed:

  • All employees, students, and guests will be required to complete an online health assessment before arriving to campus.
  • All employees, students, and guests will be checked to make sure that they are wearing masks (Masks will be provided for those without one).
  • Several hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the grad walk area
  • Physical distancing will be enforced with floor markings placed throughout the Honor Grove.
  • Sanitizing breaks will take place after every 15-minute grad walk time slot.

Students can reserve their grad walk time slot on the website.

Students and their families can also pick up graduation yard signs at Campus Circle Drive, near the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, on the Valencia campus and along the one-way road ,near the bus stop, at the Canyon Country campus.

Yard signs will be available for pickup from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until supplies last.

“We look forward to celebrating the success of our students,” said Dr. Van Hook.

For more information about the 2021 College of the Canyons Commencement Ceremony, check out the website.
