Comforting a Loved One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Sunday, Apr 5, 2020

Dr. Gene DorioHospitals do not have enough PPEs (personal protective equipment – gloves, masks, gowns, shoe coverings), nor sufficient access to COVID-19 testing.

When a policy is made to disallow family members from being with loved ones, it is considered inhumane. Yet, hospitals must protect patients from spreading this virus to the medical staff and the public. One contaminating source could be from visiting family members.

Conversely, ill loved ones need a hand to hold and psychological support to alleviate pain and suffering. We know there are aspects of the mind that modern medicine cannot heal.

The initial solution: Utilize cell phone technology to maintain communication if your hospitalized loved one is capable.

The next solution: Find a way quickly to increase hospital PPE supplies and augment COVID-19 testing.

Once this is done:

Allow at least one garbed family member to be with their loved one;

Educate them on the proper use of PPEs;

Emphasize cleansing techniques like handwashing and keeping the surrounding room sterile;

Get testing for family members as well as staff.

Everyone must be protected and comforted, but let’s adapt and find creative solutions to assure continued humanity in hospitals during this crisis.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

 
