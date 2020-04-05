Comforting a Loved One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
April 5
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
To date, the Public Health Department has identified 5,940 cases across all areas of LA County, including 132 deaths, of which a minumum of 126 cases and at least one death have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley.
New sites are planned to open this week in Santa Clarita as well as East Los Angeles and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital.
These doctors and nurses from the Perioperative COVID Task Force at LAC+USC Medical Center ran a simulation drill to test infection control, equipment, communication, workflow and patient care transport — all in real time, to care for a “patient” in need of surgery.
Hospitals must protect patients from spreading this virus to the medical staff and the public. One contaminating source could be from visiting family members.
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that will facilitate child care for children of essential critical infrastructure workers by allowing the California Department of Education and California Department of Social Services the flexibility to waive certain programmatic and administrative requirements.
California now has 13,438 confirmed cases and 319 deaths. As of April 4, local health departments have reported 197 confirmed positive cases in health care workers.
At least 111 cases have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley as of Saturday: 89 in the city; 7 each in Stevenson Ranch and the unincorported portion of Canyon Country; 5 in Castaic; and 1-4 each in Acton, unincorporated Saugus and unincorporated Valencia (west of Interstate 5).
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 as of Saturday: California now has 12,026 confirmed cases and 276 deaths. As of Friday, local health departments have reported 175 confirmed positive cases in health care workers.
Like cockroaches in a kitchen when you turn on the light, everyone scattered, with carts banging into each other for a frantic escape.
The U.S. Department of Transportation clarified Friday that U.S. and foreign airlines are obligated to provide a prompt refund to passengers for flights to, within, or from the United States when the carrier cancels the passenger’s scheduled flight or makes a significant schedule change and the passenger chooses not to accept the alternative offered by the carrier.
California State Parks has announced additional temporary full closures of parks. In Los Angeles County, the popular Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve was closed as of sunset Friday.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday to expand protections to medical providers as they amplify the use of video chats and similar applications to provide routine and non-emergency medical appointments in an effort to minimize patient exposure to COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has become aware that members of the general public are receiving calls appearing to originate from CDC through caller ID, or they are receiving scammer voice mail messages saying the caller is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Some calls are requesting donations.
SPRINGFIELD, MA – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Saturday the class of 2020 honorees, which include NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gigi and seven others in January.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
College of the Canyons All-American wide receiver Alonzell Henderson has committed to the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa and will take his talents to the Rainbow Warrior program for the 2020 season.
Starting Monday, April 6, developer Trammell Crow Company will begin a project to construct a right-turn lane on Sierra Highway at Newhall Avenue.
A member of the College of the Canyons community has tested positive for coronavirus. The affected individual was last on campus on March 25.
Detectives are thanking Santa Clarita residents' surveillance cameras with helping them catch a burglary suspect.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that $100,000,000 in funding will be distributed to local educational agencies (LEAs) throughout the state.
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
The hospital had decided their personal doctor they trusted for 30 years would not be allowed to care for them, and instead a “stranger” would be their physician.
The Angeles National Forest will temporarily shut down high-use portions of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and Los Angeles Gateway Ranger District, effective April 4 through April 30.
