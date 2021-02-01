City, Community Task Force Launch ‘Homeless Action’ Public Website

The Community Task Force on Homelessness and the city of Santa Clarita have launched a comprehensive public homeless action website designed to streamline local coordination and implement the Task Force’s goals.

The website at SantaClaritaHomelessAction.org serves as a one-stop destination for residents to access homelessness-related services, Task Force news and goals and volunteer opportunities.

The website was identified as a priority for the Task Force in 2020 as part of the Prevention and Coordination subcommittee’s goal to enhance existing coordination processes.

The Task Force is currently chaired by Santa Clarita City Councilmember Cameron Smyth, while the subcommittee is led by Councilwoman Marsha McLean. The Task Force was formed from the City Council ad-hoc committee comprised of the two Councilmembers.

The Homeless Action website was designed to include a detailed timeline of actions taken by both the city and Task Force to combat and prevent homelessness, and features an easy-to-navigate directory of services available in Santa Clarita.

In addition, the website includes links for residents to notify the city and/or Los Angeles County of people experiencing homelessness in the community to connect them with services.

For more information, visit SantaClaritaHomelessAction.org or contact the city’s Community Preservation Manager Michael Villegas at 661-255-4960.