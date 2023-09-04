Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series

College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2023 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9, free of charge.

Canyons vs. Fullerton is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Cougar Stadium.

First responders attending the game for free will be asked to present a valid photo ID at the gate. General admission tickets to all Cougars football games are $10. Kids under 12 and seniors over 65 are $5.

The full 2023 Canyons football home game schedule and community group invite list is included below:

– Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Fullerton College

1 p.m. — Cougar Stadium

All first responders admitted free of charge (w/ valid ID)

– Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Palomar College

4 p.m. — Cougar Stadium

SCV youth sports teams admitted free of charge (w/ uniform)

– Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Antelope Valley College*

5 p.m. — Cougar Stadium

Homecoming Celebration

– Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Allan Hancock College*

2 p.m. — Cougar Stadium

All healthcare workers admitted free of charge (w/ valid ID)

– Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Ventura College*

5 p.m. — Cougar Stadium

All veterans and active-duty military admitted free (w/ valid ID).

*Denotes SCFA National Division, Northern League contest.

Season ticket packages for Cougars football home games are now available for purchase online through the COC Athletic Department’s electronic ticketing service provided by HomeTown Ticketing.

Individual game tickets will be available to purchase at the start of the event week.

Fans now have three options to purchase game day tickets:

Purchase electronic tickets prior to arrival through the HomeTown Ticketing service; display electronic ticket at gate. Purchase electronic tickets with mobile device using posted QR code upon arrival at Cougar Stadium. Purchase traditional tickets with cash at ticket booth located at front gate.

Can’t make it to the next game?

Once again, all Cougars home games will be live streamed to fans free of charge via the Cougar Sports Network through a broadcast partnership with SoCalCollegeSports.com.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting www.COCathletics.com and following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube at @COCathletics.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...