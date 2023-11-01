County Development Authority Obtains Top ﻿Housing Assistance Assessment Score

The Los Angeles County Development Authority received a High Performer designation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development , under HUD’s Section Eight Management Assessment Program.

The LACDA was evaluated on 14 unique indicators including timely annual reexaminations of family income, timely annual housing quality inspections, ensuring usage of all available Housing Choice Vouchers, expanding housing choice outside areas of poverty concentration, and enrollment of families in the Family Self-Sufficiency Program.

The final score of 143 out of 145 from the evaluation resulted in a High Performer designation for the agency. The LACDA administers over 30,000 rental subsidies for eligible individuals and families, seniors, veterans, and persons with disabilities living in unincorporated Los Angeles County and participating cities. Most recently, the agency has invested over $13.9 million in Los Angeles County Measure H funds to provide monetary incentives to property owners to rent their available units to LACDA voucher holders.

Executive Director Emilio Salas gives credit to LACDA staff who worked diligently to achieve a Higher Performer rating while simultaneously completing annual reexaminations of program eligibility, unit inspections, and administering housing assistance programs in accordance with HUD requirements.

“Receiving the High Performer status for the LACDA’s work in housing assistance is testament that the agency is committed to our mission of Building Better Lives and Better Neighborhoods,” said Salas. “The High Performer designation demonstrates the agency’s ability to manage all phases of its operations and places the LACDA in a position to obtain even higher goals.”

For more information about the LACDA’s agency programs, please call (626) 262-4511. All media may contact Elisa Vásquez, LACDA Public Information Officer, at (626) 586-1762.

