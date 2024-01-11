header image

January 11
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
abandoned SPRR Newhall depot in ruins
County’s Community Care Grant Applications Opening Jan. 22
| Thursday, Jan 11, 2024
Community Care Grant

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, the Los Angeles County Development Authority and Brilliant Corners are excited to announce the launch of the Community Care Expansion Preservation Capital Projects Grant Program, which will fund physical rehabilitation improvements for licensed adult residential facilities, residential care facilities for the elderly, and residential care facilities for the chronically ill located within the County. This grant program will provide a minimum of $50,000 per facility to eligible awardees.

Funding for the program is being made available through Assembly Bill (AB) 172, which established a state-wide effort to expand the state’s housing and care continuum, improve treatment outcomes, and prevent the cycle of homelessness or unnecessary institutionalization. In Los Angeles County, $55.5 million will be utilized to fund the Community Care Expansion Preservation Capital Projects Grant Program to help preserve licensed residential care facilities in need of critical repairs that may impact their licensing status, and health/safety related repairs or required upgrades, thereby potentially preventing facility closures which could result in exits to homelessness. LACDMH committed an additional $11.2 million of Mental Health Services Act funds toward this effort for a total of $66.7 million.

LACDA will administer and implement the program on behalf of the County and will partner with Brilliant Corners, with funding received from Cedars-Sinai and administered by the California Community Foundation, to oversee the required physical needs assessments to determine grant applicants’ capital improvement needs.

“This grant funding will make it possible for many residential care facilities to remain in operation by helping them make important repairs and upgrades to their buildings,” said Los Angeles County 4th District Supervisor Janice Hahn. “Otherwise, many of these much-needed facilities could face closure and put their residents at risk of homelessness.”

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have voted unanimously on the motion, co-sponsored by Supervisor Hahn and 1st District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, in favor of accepting state funds to implement this grant program.

“Los Angeles County has taken another step to keep our most vulnerable residents housed through this grant program,” said Supervisor Solis. “The preservation of residential facilities is critical to our efforts in combatting homelessness. When facilities lack the funding to fix repairs or maintain upgrades, the number of units and beds is at risk. To that end, we are leveraging every opportunity to keep individuals sheltered in a place they already call home.”

The funding will be targeted to facilities that have a critical gap in their financial ability to make needed repairs or upgrades, placing the facility at risk of closure or at risk of reducing the number of beds for qualified residents. The program will also fund repairs needed to ensure facilities are compliant with licensing and health and safety standards.

“This program provides a unique opportunity to stabilize the supply of residential care sites, a critical—and often overlooked—component of the housing support continuum,” said William F. Pickel, chief executive officer, Brilliant Corners. “This is a prime example of the importance of public/private partnerships: a unique set of stakeholders—from government, to nonprofit, to philanthropy—have designed a program to support the continuity of these vital facilities, and to ensure that operators most at need for these targeted resources are reached.”

The application portal will open on Jan. 22 and will remain open for six weeks, closing on March 4. Application-related trainings will be offered on Jan. 17 for eligibility and scoring criteria and requesting a physical needs assessment report and on Jan. 29 for the step-by-step application process. For more information, to register for these trainings or to apply during the application’s open period, visit https://www.ccecp.org/.

###

About Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH)
As the nation’s largest public mental health department, we ensure access to care and treatment for our most vulnerable residents in a region with more than 10 million people. With an annual budget approaching $3B and a committed staff of 6,000, LACDMH embodies a “heart-forward” approach to supporting hope, recovery and well-being across the County. For more information, visit dmh.lacounty.gov or follow @LACDMH on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

About Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA)
The LACDA is a dynamic and innovative local government agency created in 1982 by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. The agency is an industry leader with its three core service areas: housing, community, and economic development. Through its unique ability to leverage Federal, State, and local funds, the LACDA prides itself in sponsoring new solutions to local issues and forming partnerships with private and public agencies. For more information, visit lacda.org or follow @LACDevAuthority on FacebookTwitterInstagram and LinkedIn.

About Brilliant Corners
Brilliant Corners is a supportive housing nonprofit organization providing innovative housing and housing-related services to individuals transitioning from or at risk of homelessness or institutional involvement. Our supportive housing programs and properties create rapid access to housing resources through landlord engagement, rent subsidy administration, and supportive service integration strategies. With over 15,000 people housed and served to date, Brilliant Corners offers a variety of innovative supportive housing models that meet the unique needs of each individual we serve. Learn more at brilliantcorners.org.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CalArts Alum M. David Mullen Wins 2023 Creative Arts Emmy
After a postponement due to last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes, the Television Academy returned to recognize excellence in television from June 2022 to May 2023 in a two-part ceremony for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards this past weekend.
CalArts Alum M. David Mullen Wins 2023 Creative Arts Emmy
Cougars Take Down Cuesta College 83-71
College of the Canyons picked up an important road win in its final non-conference contest, taking down host Cuesta College 83-71 while seeing four Cougars finish in double digits.
Cougars Take Down Cuesta College 83-71
Lady Cougars Fall to Cypress College 41-51
College of the Canyons fell in a 51-41 road contest at Cypress College, dropping to an even .500 in the team's final non-conference game of the schedule. 
Lady Cougars Fall to Cypress College 41-51
Jan. 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, Jan. 18, at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
April 20, 21: Countdown to Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Begins
The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival is set to return for its 28th year and is now 100 days away!
April 20, 21: Countdown to Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Begins
Cameron Smyth | Day of Unity Honoring the Dream
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a visionary leader whose courage and commitment to justice changed the course of history.
Cameron Smyth | Day of Unity Honoring the Dream
SCV Water Releases 2024 Gardening Workshops Schedule
SCV Water is thrilled to announce its 2024 Landscape and Gardening Workshops, designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills to create sustainable, vibrant landscapes.
SCV Water Releases 2024 Gardening Workshops Schedule
COC Names Vanessa Zavala, Jacob Gonzalez Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Vanessa Zavala (women's basketball) and Jacob Gonzalez (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 2-6.
COC Names Vanessa Zavala, Jacob Gonzalez Athletes of the Week
Jan. 16: SCV Water Scheduled to Discuss Honby Tank Project
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Jan. 16: SCV Water Scheduled to Discuss Honby Tank Project
Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care Welcomes Carissa Bencito
Carissa Bencito, FNP-C, a certified family nurse practitioner, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care.
Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care Welcomes Carissa Bencito
Local iLEAD Students Perform Real-World, Post-Flight Analysis
On Saturday, Dec. 30, while their classmates were on winter break, teams of students from three area tuition-free public charter schools gathered in the science lab at Santa Clarita Valley International (SCVi) Charter School to open packages sent to them from space.
Local iLEAD Students Perform Real-World, Post-Flight Analysis
COC’s Community Engagement Earns National Recognition
College of the Canyons is the only California community college to receive the 2024 Carnegie Community Engagement Classification, an elective designation that indicates institutional commitment to community engagement awarded by the American Council on Education (ACE) and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.
COC’s Community Engagement Earns National Recognition
June 8: Inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival
The inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival is set to make its debut on June 8, at College of the Canyons, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
June 8: Inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Jan. 11)
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
abandoned SPRR Newhall depot in ruins
State Superintendent Breakdown of Proposed 2024 State Education Budget
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today issued the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed education budget for fiscal year 2024–25:
State Superintendent Breakdown of Proposed 2024 State Education Budget
Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, in partnership with Senator Scott Wilk, is excited to invite the community to the upcoming Cash for College webinar.
Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
Jan. 19: VIA Luncheon Update Santa Clarita 2024
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon kicking off the New Year on Jan. 19 at 11:45 a.m. 
Jan. 19: VIA Luncheon Update Santa Clarita 2024
California Competes Tax Credit Second Round Opened Jan 2
California businesses of any size or industry can apply to receive an income tax credit through the California Competes Tax Credit program.
California Competes Tax Credit Second Round Opened Jan 2
Santa Clarita Art Galleries for Early 2024
Santa Clarita hosts many galleries across the valley every year, highlighting various artists and styles in the art world. 
Santa Clarita Art Galleries for Early 2024
Relay For Life of SCV Celebrates “First Lap”, Regional/National Awards
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley celebrated the kickoff of the 2024 Relay For Life season last Saturday by taking a ceremonial “First Lap” in Central Park.
Relay For Life of SCV Celebrates “First Lap”, Regional/National Awards
2024 SCV Minimum Wage Update
The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike.
2024 SCV Minimum Wage Update
COC to Honor Steve Corn with 2024 ‘Silver Spur’ Award
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Steve Corn as the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of his longtime support of the college and community service in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC to Honor Steve Corn with 2024 ‘Silver Spur’ Award
