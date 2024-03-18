LACDA’s Emilio Salas Appointed to National Planning Advisory Committee

The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to announce that its executive director, Emilio Salas, has been appointed to a two-year term to serve as a member of the national Strategic Planning Advisory Committee for the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO). Salas has served as executive director of the LACDA since 2021 and enjoys almost a 36-year tenure with the agency.

NAHRO is composed of housing and community development agencies and professionals throughout the country whose mission is to create affordable housing and safe, viable communities. The Advisory Committee will focus on creating the association’s Strategic Plan, reviewing NAHRO’s progress, and finding innovative ideas for NAHRO members and the affordable housing industry.

Under Salas’ leadership, the LACDA has played an essential role in Los Angeles County’s effort to eliminate homelessness by removing barriers and creating better housing accessibility – whether through financing new construction development or supporting programs that help the most vulnerable like those experiencing homelessness, veterans, and transition-aged youth.

“I am proud to have Mr. Salas among NAHRO’s national leaders,” said George Guy, incoming NAHRO president. “Now more than ever, we need talented and experienced leadership to ensure that NAHRO continues to be an invaluable resource that helps more than 26,000 organizations and professionals nationwide provide vital housing and services in their communities. I thank them for answering this call to service.”

Salas is a Los Angeles native and U.S. Army veteran specializing in human intelligence collection. In addition to his role as executive director, Salas previously served on NAHRO’s National Housing Committee and is a former Board Member of the California Association of Housing Authorities.

“The work that we do at the LACDA is making a tremendous difference in the lives of our participants in Los Angeles County,” said Salas. “I am looking forward to working with my colleagues at NAHRO to lead the way and find new strategies to make housing affordable and community development a priority in our area.”

