1919 - Fire destroys abandoned second Southern Hotel, built 1878 in Newhall (corner Main & Market) [story]
Second Southern Hotel
LACDA’s Emilio Salas Appointed to National Planning Advisory Committee
| Monday, Mar 18, 2024

Emilio SalasThe Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to announce that its executive director, Emilio Salas, has been appointed to a two-year term to serve as a member of the national Strategic Planning Advisory Committee for the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO). Salas has served as executive director of the LACDA since 2021 and enjoys almost a 36-year tenure with the agency.

NAHRO is composed of housing and community development agencies and professionals throughout the country whose mission is to create affordable housing and safe, viable communities. The Advisory Committee will focus on creating the association’s Strategic Plan, reviewing NAHRO’s progress, and finding innovative ideas for NAHRO members and the affordable housing industry.

Under Salas’ leadership, the LACDA has played an essential role in Los Angeles County’s effort to eliminate homelessness by removing barriers and creating better housing accessibility – whether through financing new construction development or supporting programs that help the most vulnerable like those experiencing homelessness, veterans, and transition-aged youth.

“I am proud to have Mr. Salas among NAHRO’s national leaders,” said George Guy, incoming NAHRO president. “Now more than ever, we need talented and experienced leadership to ensure that NAHRO continues to be an invaluable resource that helps more than 26,000 organizations and professionals nationwide provide vital housing and services in their communities. I thank them for answering this call to service.”

Salas is a Los Angeles native and U.S. Army veteran specializing in human intelligence collection. In addition to his role as executive director, Salas previously served on NAHRO’s National Housing Committee and is a former Board Member of the California Association of Housing Authorities.

“The work that we do at the LACDA is making a tremendous difference in the lives of our participants in Los Angeles County,” said Salas. “I am looking forward to working with my colleagues at NAHRO to lead the way and find new strategies to make housing affordable and community development a priority in our area.”
L.A. County Parks Releases Spring Jubilee Dates

L.A. County Parks Releases Spring Jubilee Dates
Monday, Mar 18, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce spring has sprung at its local parks, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Monday, Mar 18, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
FULL STORY...

Big Improvements Coming to The Old Road

Big Improvements Coming to The Old Road
Thursday, Mar 14, 2024
Los Angeles County is gearing up to make big improvements to The Old Road, a major highway and artery that serves the Santa Clarita Valley, that is frequently used by locals and commuters when traffic on the Interstate 5 is snarled due to roadwork or emergency closures.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Advisory Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Advisory Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches
Thursday, Mar 14, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean water due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cougars Notch First Win at Mike Gillespie Field
College of the Canyons notched its first victory at the newly named Mike Gillespie Field on Saturday, winning its second straight conference series, this time over visiting Bakersfield College, by a 6-4 final score. 
Cougars Notch First Win at Mike Gillespie Field
Mustangs Advance to NAIA Sweet 16
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Master's University hit 20 3-pointers, one shy of the program record in a game, to defeat the St. Thomas Bobcats 122-91 in the second round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Basketball National Championship tournament.
Mustangs Advance to NAIA Sweet 16
Mustangs Drop Three Games to Menlo
The Master's University baseball team lost a pair of 1-run games Saturday against the Menlo Oaks in Atherton, Calif.
Mustangs Drop Three Games to Menlo
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Live Music Performers Announced
The 28th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is back with your favorite musical performers and an exciting lineup of new acts.
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Live Music Performers Announced
Cougars Earn Top-10 Finishes at Redlands Invitational
REDLANDS — College of the Canyons track and field recorded a dozen top-10 finishes and established 30 new personal records while competing at the University of Redlands Invitational on March 15. 
Cougars Earn Top-10 Finishes at Redlands Invitational
City’s 2024 ‘Celebrate’ Lineup Released
There is so much to learn from different customs and cultures and you don’t need a plane ticket to experience it all.
City’s 2024 ‘Celebrate’ Lineup Released
Compete for Chance to Open Shaquille O’Neal Chicken Restaurant
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept, which has a location in Santa Clarita, is fueling the mania for the Big Tournament with a nationwide Big Bracket Challenge.
Compete for Chance to Open Shaquille O’Neal Chicken Restaurant
Legendary Casting Director Deborah Aquila to Speak at CSUN
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2024 Cinematheque series will pay tribute to Hollywood casting director and producer Deborah Aquila, executive vice president and head of casting at Paramount Television Studios and CBS Studios, to mark the end of Women’s History Month on Wednesday, March 27.
Legendary Casting Director Deborah Aquila to Speak at CSUN
March 22: COC’s Uniquely Abled Academy Robotics Graduation
On Friday, March 22, the Uniquely Abled Academy (UAA) at College of the Canyons will host a graduation ceremony for nine students who have completed the UAA’s pilot robotics training program.
March 22: COC’s Uniquely Abled Academy Robotics Graduation
L.A. County Parks Releases Spring Jubilee Dates
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce spring has sprung at its local parks, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Parks Releases Spring Jubilee Dates
‘Bosch Legacy,’ ‘CSI Vegas’ Among Six Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 18 - Sunday, March 24.
‘Bosch Legacy,’ ‘CSI Vegas’ Among Six Productions Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Register Now for Spring Break Camp 2024
Unlike our children who enjoy a week-long spring break, we adults no longer have that luxury.
Ken Striplin | Register Now for Spring Break Camp 2024
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
DMV Launches Enhanced Digital Employer Pull Notice Service
The California Department of Motor Vehicles now offers a faster way for businesses to check that their employees have clean driving records using the new online Employee Pull Notice (EPN) Service.
DMV Launches Enhanced Digital Employer Pull Notice Service
Today in SCV History (March 18)
1919 - Fire destroys abandoned second Southern Hotel, built 1878 in Newhall (corner Main & Market) [story]
Second Southern Hotel
Today in SCV History (March 17)
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
Today in SCV History (March 16)
2003 - Lifesize sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
TMU Men’s Volleyball Sweeps Benu in Arizona
In the first of three matches on consecutive nights in Arizona, The Master's men's volleyball team defeated Benedictine-Mesa in three sets 27-25, 28-26, 25-19.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Sweeps Benu in Arizona
Longtime COC Women’s Basketball Coach Herrick Enshrined in Hall of Fame
Greg Herrick, the former longtime College of the Canyons women's basketball head coach who recorded 611 career wins while winning 16 conference titles, was inducted into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association (CCCWBCA) Hall of Fame during the organization's annual Banquet of Champions at Mt. San Antonio College on March 13.
Longtime COC Women’s Basketball Coach Herrick Enshrined in Hall of Fame
March 19: Planning Commission to Discuss Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, March 19, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
March 19: Planning Commission to Discuss Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project
March 30: Dive into Spring at Splash n’ Dash Egg Hunt
Attend the city of Santa Clarita's most unique egg hunt, the Splash N’ Dash at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
March 30: Dive into Spring at Splash n’ Dash Egg Hunt
March 26-27: SoCal School Band, Orchestra Concert Festival
String orchestras and concert bands from around the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California will participate in the Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association concert festival hosted by West Ranch High School on Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
March 26-27: SoCal School Band, Orchestra Concert Festival
