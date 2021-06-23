header image

June 23
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall home and 80-acre estate to L.A. County and his Hollywood home to L.A. City [story]
Hart dies
County Extends Eviction Moratorium Until September
| Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021
Los Angeles County
House for sale 19301 Graham Lane, Santa Clarita . 052220. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to extend the county’s rent eviction moratorium three months through Sept. 30 to allow residents more time to get back on their feet as the economy begins to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“As the economy gets back to pre-pandemic levels, it is incumbent that we find a way to phase out the eviction moratorium, but based on what I’m hearing, now is not the time,” said county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

This was a notion the board agreed on, also using the motion to start work on plans for phasing out protections and encouraging tenants to apply for available state and local rent relief in order to also support landlords.

The move comes as California’s eviction moratorium is set to expire June 30, and though the state’s legislators are considering extending it as well as absolving more low-income renters from their debts, Barger highlighted the delay in doing so in a statement issued following the vote.

“We continue to push for changes to the state’s rent relief program, to ensure that this significant funding has a real impact to help offset rental debt for tenants and provide relief for landlords,” Barger said in the statement. “We are also hoping that the state will finally take action on its own eviction moratorium, which supersedes the county’s, to give our constituents clarity on what is next to come. In the meantime, we will continue to work with property owners, tenants and community-based organizations to prevent individuals from falling into homelessness and to find ways to bring relief to small, mom-and-pop landlords.”

The county moratorium applies for residential tenants unable to pay rent due to COVID-19-related financial hardships where it does not overlap with the state’s protections.

The motion was ultimately passed with a number of amendments, including requiring tenants to make a good faith effort to apply for applicable local and state rent relief programs to be protected from eviction.
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,153; Cases Remain Low In Those Experiencing Homelessness
Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,153; Cases Remain Low In Those Experiencing Homelessness
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 11 new deaths and 260 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,153 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
County Supervisors Appoint First Youth Commissioners
Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021
County Supervisors Appoint First Youth Commissioners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have appointed the first five Youth Commissioners to join Los Angeles County's first-ever Youth Commission.
FULL STORY...
Valencia Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday
Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021
Valencia Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,153; Cases Remain Low In Those Experiencing Homelessness
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 11 new deaths and 260 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,153 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,153; Cases Remain Low In Those Experiencing Homelessness
County Supervisors Appoint First Youth Commissioners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have appointed the first five Youth Commissioners to join Los Angeles County's first-ever Youth Commission.
County Supervisors Appoint First Youth Commissioners
SCV Chili Cook-Off Returns Oct. 28 With Halloween Theme
The summer will be over but the eighth annual SCV Chili-Cook Off will heat up the fall with a Halloween Theme competition, to raise money for local charities.
SCV Chili Cook-Off Returns Oct. 28 With Halloween Theme
Live Theatre Returns With Phoenix Festival
With pandemic restrictions lifted live theater performances are returning with this years Phoenix Festival.
Live Theatre Returns With Phoenix Festival
City Opposes State Plan To Move Juvenile Offenders To Saugus
The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday to oppose a state-appointed committee’s decision to move juvenile offenders to Camp Joseph Scott and Camp Kenyon Scudder in Saugus.
City Opposes State Plan To Move Juvenile Offenders To Saugus
Hart Board Approves Budget, Faces $8.9 Mil. Deficit
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board approved a budget for the 2021-22 school year last week that details an $8.9 million deficit for the district.  
Hart Board Approves Budget, Faces $8.9 Mil. Deficit
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall home and 80-acre estate to L.A. County and his Hollywood home to L.A. City [story]
Hart dies
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,144; L.A. County Cases Among Pregnant Women Drop
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 5 new deaths and 172 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,144 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,144; L.A. County Cases Among Pregnant Women Drop
AOC Freshman Hosting Virtual Talent Show Benefiting India’s COVID-19 Relief
Varun Ramanan, a freshman at Academy of the Canyons, is hosting a virtual talent show Saturday, July 24, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. to help raise funds for India's COVID-19 relief efforts.
AOC Freshman Hosting Virtual Talent Show Benefiting India’s COVID-19 Relief
L.A. County Recognized for Civil Engineering, Bouquet Canyon Road Project
Los Angeles County Public Works was lauded this week for outstanding work in civil engineering and public infrastructure, including the Bouquet Canyon Road project, from local branches of the American Society of Civil Engineers and American Public Works Association.
L.A. County Recognized for Civil Engineering, Bouquet Canyon Road Project
Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus Returns July 3
Beginning Saturday, July 3, residents can once again board Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus to travel to Santa Monica on Saturdays and Sundays.
Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus Returns July 3
Trinity Girls Basketball Brings Home State Championship
The Trinity Classical Knights (15-4) are the new 5-A state champions after defeating the San Fernando Tigers (10-1), 49-33 Saturday night in San Fernando.
Trinity Girls Basketball Brings Home State Championship
Big-Rig Fire Spreads to Brush, Snarls I-5 Traffic
A big-rig fire that broke out late Tuesday morning spread to nearby brush on the side of northbound lanes on Interstate 5.
Big-Rig Fire Spreads to Brush, Snarls I-5 Traffic
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Explains Current Cal/OSHA Workplace Guidance; 28,130 Total SCV Cases
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed three new deaths and 124 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,130 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Explains Current Cal/OSHA Workplace Guidance; 28,130 Total SCV Cases
Edison Awards Fire Technology Scholarships to COC Students
Nine College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees.
Edison Awards Fire Technology Scholarships to COC Students
Three More Overdoses Reported at Pitchess Detention Center
Three additional Pitchess Detention Center inmates were transported to the hospital following suspected drug-related overdoses Monday.
Three More Overdoses Reported at Pitchess Detention Center
DMV Offers Free REAL ID Upgrade for Eligible Californians
The Department of Motor Vehicles announced it is offering eligible Californians a free REAL ID upgrade for a limited time for anyone who received a driver's license or identification card during the pandemic.
DMV Offers Free REAL ID Upgrade for Eligible Californians
Traffic Safety Campaign Puts Speeding Drivers on Notice
The California Highway Patrol is partnering with 11 other highway patrols, state patrols and state police agencies for the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition traffic safety campaign beginning Friday, giving motorists “a dozen reasons not to speed.”
Traffic Safety Campaign Puts Speeding Drivers on Notice
Vector Control Encourages Residents to Make Mosquitoes and Their Bites ‘One Less Worry’ This Summer
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has launched its summer campaign, “One Less Mosquito, One Less Worry” during National Mosquito Control Awareness Week to encourage residents to make mosquito control a part of their daily routine.
Vector Control Encourages Residents to Make Mosquitoes and Their Bites ‘One Less Worry’ This Summer
Extras Needed for ‘Babylon’ Movie Filming Near SCV
The movie “Babylon,” directed by an Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle, is set to film near the Santa Clarita Valley in July, with the film’s casting in search of local residents to play extras.
Extras Needed for ‘Babylon’ Movie Filming Near SCV
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Noisy,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘ACS Impeachment,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, June 21-27, 2021.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Noisy,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘ACS Impeachment,’ 7 More Productions
