LASD Awarded $38,500 Grant to Improve DUI Testing

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a $38,500 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to fund new equipment and testing for the presence of drugs and alcohol.

The funding will also be used to train toxicologists.

The new equipment will allow the LASD to better identify and determine the concentration of drugs and other chemicals in samples for driving under the influence cases.

The LASD’s Forensic Toxicology program provides forensic science services to approximately 200 law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles County, including the LASD and California Highway Patrol.

The LASD Crime Lab processes an average of 3,000 samples for screening and identification of controlled substances in traffic safety cases annually.

The grant program runs through September 2025.

Funding for the grant program was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

