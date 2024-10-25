header image

LASD Awarded $38,500 Grant to Improve DUI Testing
| Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
body-worn cameras

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a $38,500 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to fund new equipment and testing for the presence of drugs and alcohol.

The funding will also be used to train toxicologists.

The new equipment will allow the LASD to better identify and determine the concentration of drugs and other chemicals in samples for driving under the influence cases.

The LASD’s Forensic Toxicology program provides forensic science services to approximately 200 law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles County, including the LASD and California Highway Patrol.

The LASD Crime Lab processes an average of 3,000 samples for screening and identification of controlled substances in traffic safety cases annually.

The grant program runs through September 2025.

Funding for the grant program was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Nov. 1: State Parks to Reopen Hungry Valley State VRA After Post Fire

Nov. 1: State Parks to Reopen Hungry Valley State VRA After Post Fire
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
California State Parks has announced the partial reopening of the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area on Friday, Nov. 1, nearly four months after the devastating Post Fire tore through more than 10,000 acres of the park and forced its closure.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Probation Department Launches College, Career Pathway Program

L.A. County Probation Department Launches College, Career Pathway Program
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has launched a new College and Career Pathway Program aimed at providing second chances for justice-involved youth.
FULL STORY...

County Department of Mental Health Continues To Provide New Supportive Housing Units

County Department of Mental Health Continues To Provide New Supportive Housing Units
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
Since the start of the year, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s investment of $59.2 million in No Place Like Home dollars has resulted in 335 units.
FULL STORY...

Legislators Urge Supes to Declare State of Emergency for Chiquita Landfill Crisis

Legislators Urge Supes to Declare State of Emergency for Chiquita Landfill Crisis
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth), joined by 15 Assemblymembers and state Senators. has issued a formal request to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, calling for an immediate State of Emergency declaration in response to the ongoing public health crisis caused by the underground chemical fire at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 2-3: Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Adult Fine Art Show
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council will host its annual Adult Fine Art Show Nov. 2-3 at its art gallery in Acton. This open-themed art show will be judged by Andi Campognone, senior curator at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History.
Nov. 2-3: Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Adult Fine Art Show
After Nine Years Residents Still Demand Shut Down of Aliso Canyon
On the nine year anniversary of the Alison Canyon gas blowout groups gathered on Wednesday, Oct. 23 to call for closure of the facility by 2027.
After Nine Years Residents Still Demand Shut Down of Aliso Canyon
LASD Awarded $38,500 Grant to Improve DUI Testing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a $38,500 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to fund new equipment and testing for the presence of drugs and alcohol.
LASD Awarded $38,500 Grant to Improve DUI Testing
Beware the Dark Realm – Sugar Pine Sawmill and Mining Co.
Beware the Dark Realm, scaring the wits out of the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley for more than 20 years, will return with a new free haunt experience for 2024.
Beware the Dark Realm – Sugar Pine Sawmill and Mining Co.
Oct. 27: Halloween Carnival, Haunted Jailhouse
The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and city of Santa Clarita presents the Halloween Carnival and Haunted Jailhouse, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road, Canyon Country, CA 91350.
Oct. 27: Halloween Carnival, Haunted Jailhouse
Bill Miranda | Ready to Hike a Marathon?
During this fall season, our city has launched the third annual Hiking Challenge–just another way to encourage our community to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air.
Bill Miranda | Ready to Hike a Marathon?
The 21st Dixon Duck Dash Attracts Over 300 to Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
The 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash, presented by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, made a splash on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center with more than 300 guests attending the event.
The 21st Dixon Duck Dash Attracts Over 300 to Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
SCVEDC Seeking Vice President of Business Development
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is actively seeking a dynamic and results-driven individual for Vice President of Business Development to join the team and spearhead strategic initiatives that foster economic growth and innovation in the region.
SCVEDC Seeking Vice President of Business Development
Oct. 26: SCV Quilt Guild Hosts Show at SCV Senior Center
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild will host its quilt show, “Where Quilts and Friendships Bloom” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida.
Oct. 26: SCV Quilt Guild Hosts Show at SCV Senior Center
Nov. 7: Honoring Veterans at the 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, invites the community to join in honoring the veterans who have not only demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving the nation, but have also shown exceptional leadership within the SCV business community at the 14th Annual Salute to Patriots.
Nov. 7: Honoring Veterans at the 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
CalArtians Win National Medals of Arts, Honored in White House Ceremony
On Monday, Oct. 21, President Joseph R. Biden presented the National Medals of Arts to the 2022 and 2023 recipients at the White House during a private ceremony. Among those named for the prestigious award are California Institute of the Arts alums Carrie Mae Weems (Art BFA 1981) and Mark Bradford (Art BFA 1995, MFA 1997).
CalArtians Win National Medals of Arts, Honored in White House Ceremony
Oct. 26: Floating Pumpkin Patch at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to make a splash at the Floating Pumpkin Patch on Saturday, Oct. 26, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 26: Floating Pumpkin Patch at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Nov. 6: WiSH Webinar ‘College Athletic Recruiting’
The WiSH Education Foundation will host a Webinar Wednesday event on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 5-6:30 p.m. that will demystify the recruitment process for student-athletes.
Nov. 6: WiSH Webinar ‘College Athletic Recruiting’
Nov. 2: ARTree’s Flutterby Free Open Art Studio
ARTree Community Arts Center’s Flutterby Open Studio is celebrating its seventh year. Every first Saturday, of the month, artists of any age can enjoy free art-making together from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in its studios. This month's event is Nov. 2.
Nov. 2: ARTree’s Flutterby Free Open Art Studio
Nov. 1: State Parks to Reopen Hungry Valley State VRA After Post Fire
California State Parks has announced the partial reopening of the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area on Friday, Nov. 1, nearly four months after the devastating Post Fire tore through more than 10,000 acres of the park and forced its closure.
Nov. 1: State Parks to Reopen Hungry Valley State VRA After Post Fire
Today in SCV History (Oct. 24)
1992 - Dedication of Santa Clarita's first Metrolink station (Santa Clarita Station) [brochure]
Santa Clarita Metrolink grand opening brochure
No. 8 Canyons Football Falls 27-26 to No. 15 El Camino College
No. 8 College of the Canyons Football fell by a 27-26 score to No.15 El Camino College on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Cougar Stadium.
No. 8 Canyons Football Falls 27-26 to No. 15 El Camino College
L.A. County Probation Department Launches College, Career Pathway Program
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has launched a new College and Career Pathway Program aimed at providing second chances for justice-involved youth.
L.A. County Probation Department Launches College, Career Pathway Program
Castaic Union School District Awarded $261,395 Grant For Shade Structures
The Castaic Union School District announced it has been awarded a $261,395 grant from the Office of Public School Construction.
Castaic Union School District Awarded $261,395 Grant For Shade Structures
Oct. 26: Hart Rampage Celebrates 40th Anniversary at Cougar Stadium
The 40th anniversary event of the famous Hart Rampage will be happening at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 26: Hart Rampage Celebrates 40th Anniversary at Cougar Stadium
County Department of Mental Health Continues To Provide New Supportive Housing Units
Since the start of the year, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s investment of $59.2 million in No Place Like Home dollars has resulted in 335 units.
County Department of Mental Health Continues To Provide New Supportive Housing Units
88.5-FM’s Latin Alt Station is being Rebrand to Bilingual Sounds
Beginning today, 88.5-FM’s Latin Alt HD3 station, the first 24/7 Latin Alternative music format HD station in the country, will be going by a new name, “Bilingual Sounds.”
88.5-FM’s Latin Alt Station is being Rebrand to Bilingual Sounds
Nov.22: SCV Festival of Trees Kicks off the 2024 Holiday Season
The Festival of Trees is back for year 22, offering a fun, family fundraiser to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Nov.22: SCV Festival of Trees Kicks off the 2024 Holiday Season
Nov. 1-3: ‘Nocturnal’s Tale’ Solo Art Show at SCAA Gallery
Santa Clarita Artists Association member Jamie Santellano will present her solo exhibition, "Nocturnal's Tale," Nov. 1-3 at the SCAA Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 1-3: ‘Nocturnal’s Tale’ Solo Art Show at SCAA Gallery
