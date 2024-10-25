Oct. 28: Chiquita Canyon Town Hall, Protest

A special in-person Community Advisory Committee Town Hall will be held on Monday, Oct. 28 at Castaic Middle School, with elected officials to discuss the Chiquita Canyon Landfill. The Town Hall meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

At 5 p.m. a protest has been scheduled to preceed the start of the meeting.

The meeting agenda can be viewed here.

A press release issued by the Sethi Orchid Miner LLP, civil litigation law firm which specializes in class actions, environmental law and other areas, said that prior to the Town Hall meeting, protestors will gather at 5 p.m. to protest the continued operations of the landfill.

An item on the agenda reads:

Opening Comments from Elected Officials

1. Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Fifth District, Los Angeles County

2. Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, 40th Assembly District

3. Senator Scott Wilk, 21st Senate District

4. Congressman Mike Garcia, California’s 27th District

Also on the agenda is a report from the Multi-Agency Coordination Task Force (MCAT). The U.S. EPA will present the status of ongoing mitigation efforts.

A flyer for the event requests protesters wear black and bring signs.

The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Advisory Committee was established by the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors on July 25, 2017.

It serves as an advisory body to the Board of Supervisors, Regional Planning Commission and county staff on issues relating to the landfill, and as a conduit for the community to communicate with the commission and other regulatory agencies on an ongoing basis regarding issues involving the development and operation of the landfill.

Community members are invited to attend the Town Hall in person, but the meeting is also available to attend virtually at https://planning-lacounty-gov.zoom.us/j/85946696219 or call: 1 (669) 900-6833 Webinar ID: 859 4669 6219.

Castaic Middle School

28900 Hillcrest Parkway,

Castaic, CA 91384.

