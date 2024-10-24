SCVEDC Seeking Vice President of Business Development

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is actively seeking a dynamic and results-driven individual for Vice President of Business Development to join the team and spearhead strategic initiatives that foster economic growth and innovation in the region.

This key position will be instrumental in driving business retention and expansion efforts, supporting workforce development initiatives in Santa Clarita Valley and attracting both domestic and international investment. Reporting directly to the SCVEDC President and CEO, the Vice President will collaborate with industry leaders, educational institutions and local businesses to promote growth and innovation within the community.

If you or someone you know are passionate about making a difference and possess a track record of successful business development, please visit this link to apply and join the team.

