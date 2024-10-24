Oct. 26: SCV Quilt Guild Hosts Show at SCV Senior Center

The nonprofit Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild will host its quilt show, “Where Quilts and Friendships Bloom” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Parking is free and a $10 donation is requested for admission. Children under 12 are free.

More than 100 quilts, traditional to modern and wearables made from quilts will be on display.

For those wanting to learn, there will be classes both in hand and machine sewing.

A handcrafted boutique, opportunity baskets, door prizes and vendors will also be offered.

Funds from the show will be used to purchase supplies to support community service projects, which include: SCV Senior Center, RISE, SCV Pregnancy Center, Family Promise, CALVets and Guide Dogs of America.

In keeping with the theme of “where friendships bloom,” the show committee has created a special award in honor of those organizations that have played a starring role in the guild’s community service mission. These are being called the STELLA (STAR) awards, which will be selected by the representatives of the organizations involved. Other awards include those given by a professional judge and the Viewers’ Choice Awards.

The theme, “Where Quilts and Friendships Bloom,” originated with the planning of the 2020 Quilt Show, which was postponed due to the pandemic.

For more information about the SCV Quilt Guild visit https://scvquiltguild.org/.

