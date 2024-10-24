header image

October 24
1992 - Dedication of Santa Clarita's first Metrolink station (Santa Clarita Station) [brochure]
Santa Clarita Metrolink grand opening brochure
The 21st Dixon Duck Dash Attracts Over 300 to Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
| Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
SDFHC-Duck Dash- Daisy and Pilar

The 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash, presented by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, made a splash on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center with more than 300 guests attending the event.

It was a day filled with swimming, activity booths and a chance to help the nonprofit raise funds in support of its mission to serve the uninsured and under-insured residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.

All proceeds will benefit SDFHC’s medical, dental and behavioral health programs and ensure individuals and families in the community receive the care they need to lead healthy lives.

SDFHC-Duck Dash-Pool View-2

“This year’s Duck Dash demonstrated the community’s commitment to our mission and our work with providing essential health care services to anyone in need,” said SDFHC CEO Philip Solomon “For over 40 years we’ve been a trusted source for services and resources in the Santa Clarita Valley and this event allows us to share information, engage with our community, as well as raise much-needed funds to keep residents healthy.”

Solomon said the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center is an ideal location for this annual event, especially since it was hosted on the last day of recreational swimming.

“A big thank you goes to the city of Santa Clarita’s employees for their help in providing the space,” he said. “We’ve been hosting this event in a few areas during the years, and this one is resonating with the locals. The pool was filled with guests of all ages; our goal is to bring awareness and have fun.”

Logix Federal Credit Union was the presenting sponsor.

“Our staff regularly contributes to Samuel Dixon Family Health Center through Logix Community Stars Foundation via payroll deduction,” said Nick Mitchell, Chief Legal Officer, who also serves on the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Board. “Healthcare is paramount in our community. Ensuring that everyone has access to services allows for everyone to thrive.”

SDFHC-Duck Dash- View of the pool

Participants donated $5 to enter and “adopt” a rubber duck, that was assigned a unique number and entered in multiple duck races that occurred throughout the event. There were three winners who received prizes, one of which is a catered party for 50 people at Jersey Mike’s, provided by franchise owners Steve Youlios and Kyanna Isaacson.

“We are grateful to be able to give back to our community,” Isaacson said. “I grew up in Santa Clarita and our business leaders, city officials and residents believe in making a difference. It’s a privilege to lend a hand, especially to Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, as they take care of our neighbors.”

Dixon Duck Dash organizers are looking forward to 2025. The nonprofit will also offer sales of ducks throughout the year.

“After much thought, we decided to invite the community to donate for ducks at any time. The website is ready, and we’re thrilled to make this opportunity available because the need is constant. We thank everyone who supports us and can’t wait to celebrate our success at next year’s event. In 2024, we raised $30,000. Our goal is to double that number as we expand our services,” Solomon said.

Community members who wish to participate in the 2025 Dixon Duck Dash can purchase entries at www.SDFHC.org.

Founded in 1980 by Samuel Dixon in Val Verde, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center has six locations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley providing an array of primary care health services that include the treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-childcare, health education, specialty referrals, oral health care and behavioral health services.

Samuel dixon duck dash
Oct. 26: SCV Quilt Guild Hosts Show at SCV Senior Center

Oct. 26: SCV Quilt Guild Hosts Show at SCV Senior Center
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild will host its quilt show, “Where Quilts and Friendships Bloom” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 2: ARTree’s Flutterby Free Open Art Studio

Nov. 2: ARTree’s Flutterby Free Open Art Studio
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
ARTree Community Arts Center’s Flutterby Open Studio is celebrating its seventh year. Every first Saturday, of the month, artists of any age can enjoy free art-making together from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in its studios. This month's event is Nov. 2.
FULL STORY...

Nov.22: SCV Festival of Trees Kicks off the 2024 Holiday Season

Nov.22: SCV Festival of Trees Kicks off the 2024 Holiday Season
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
The Festival of Trees is back for year 22, offering a fun, family fundraiser to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 1-3: ‘Nocturnal’s Tale’ Solo Art Show at SCAA Gallery

Nov. 1-3: ‘Nocturnal’s Tale’ Solo Art Show at SCAA Gallery
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
Santa Clarita Artists Association member Jamie Santellano will present her solo exhibition, "Nocturnal's Tale," Nov. 1-3 at the SCAA Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...
SCVNews.com